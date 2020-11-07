Following reports that Democratic presidential candidate Joe Biden secured the votes needed to take over the White House next January, President Donald J. Trump's campaign issued a press release refusing to cede victory.

"We all know why Joe Biden is rushing to falsely pose as the winner, and why his media allies are trying so hard to help him: they don’t want the truth to be exposed. The simple fact is this election is far from over," he said in the missive.

"Joe Biden has not been certified as the winner of any states, let alone any of the highly contested states headed for mandatory recounts, or states where our campaign has valid and legitimate legal challenges that could determine the ultimate victor. In Pennsylvania, for example, our legal observers were not permitted meaningful access to watch the counting process. Legal votes decide who is president, not the news media," he added.

The news comes after Biden was proclaimed the winner of the state of Pennsylvania, thus surpassing the 270 votes from the Electoral College required to assume presidency.

For his part, Biden embraced the reported victory, affirming via Twitter that he will be a president "for all Americans."

Biden Issues First Statement After Victory Urges citizens to unite and "heal" going forward

Meanwhile, protests had erupted across the nation throughout the week, following one of the most atypical general elections in recent history. Even months before citizens cast their votes, the president insinuated that Democrats would try to "steal" the elections from him. If recounts are made and Biden is still declared the winner, Trump will have been the first president to lose reelection since Republican George H.W. Bush in 1992, when he lost against Democrat Bill Clinton.