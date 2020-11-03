Puerto Rico's gubernatorial candidates will use the few remaining hours before knowing the results of the most atypical general elections in the island's history—due to the COVID-19 pandemic—to carry their message and motivate voters to cast their ballots in good conscience.
Likewise, they will dedicate part of their time to convene with the leaders of their respective parties and their family members.
Cirilo Tirado, the campaign director of Carlos "Charlie" Delgado Altieri of the Popular Democratic Party (PDP), explained that the hopeful will cast his vote at 11:00 a.m. in the Mateo Hernández school in Isabela, where he served as mayor for the last 20 years. Afterward, he will relocate to the party's headquarters in Puerta De Tierra (San Juan) to wait for the results.
This year the electoral registry ended with 2,356,744 registered voters to participate in the general elections, and due to the pandemic, over 200,000 people took advantage of early voting in its different modalities, which marks a dramatic difference compared to other four-year periods. The high number of early voting, however, raises expectations about whether the results of the elections will be known in the afternoon or evening today.
How They'll Spend the Day
"We will be at the headquarters of the PDP from 6:00 a.m. attending media until the last vote is counted or a winner is declared. Charlie will arrive at the party and will go to the third floor, and will address the country about what is the beginning of the second transformation for Puerto Rico," Tirado told THE WEEKLY JOURNAL.
The expectation of the PDP is to wait for results inside the party headquarters with the appropriate security measures against the virus, although they recognize that there will be people who will reach the outskirts of the collective.
"We have coordinated with the Puerto Rico Police and in the eventuality people will arrive. We are not going to have a platform and if we are going to speak it is in the sound buses. We are not going to have a party, as on other occasions when there was a stage and an orchestra," Tirado stated.
The PDP headquarters will also be occupied by Delgado Altieri's family and other candidates, including Aníbal Acevedo Vilá, who is competing for the position of resident commissioner in Washington, D.C.
Meanwhile, Caridad Pierluisi, the campaign director of Pedro Pierluisi of the New Progressive Party (NPP), explained that her brother will vote at the Rafael María de Labra School in Santurce (San Juan), around 10:30 a.m.
"Tomorrow (today), Pierluisi will vote and then he will spend time with family for nearly the entire day until later in the afternoon, when the results come in and we know. Then he will move to where we will be taking everything that is happening, but it is a fairly quiet day. It may be the only moment you will have in this entire campaign to be with your family and be well," she said.
After voting and being with his family, Pierluisi will transfer to Vivo Beach Club, in Isla Verde (Carolina), together with the NPP leadership.
"We are encouraging people to connect to our networks to try not to crowd. This time we are moving to Vivo Beach Club, in Isla Verde, where we will have the leadership of the NPP and the radio transmission that we always have. We will be there quietly, but it is not something like that open to the public because at this moment we do not believe that it is the right thing to do," Caridad Pierluisi said.
Meanwhile, Calixto Negrón -campaign spokesperson of Juan Dalmau, of the Puerto Rican Independence Party (PIP)- informed that he will vote at the CeDIn School of the Interamerican University in San Juan, after 10:00 a.m., and then he would return home to wait for the election results.
"He will go to vote and after that he will be in media interviews, basically. Possibly it will depend on whether there are means with him and if not, then we coordinate that he has a calmer breakfast at home or at the party," Negrón said.
In addition, he specified that the rest of the PIP candidates will meet at the headquarters of the community, in Hato Rey (San Juan), waiting for the State Elections Commission (CEE) to begin to release results.
"We still have things to do, but first to make the best of our efforts to continue encouraging those who can vote to do so and particularly those who have already decided for Juan Dalmau, because in their hands lies the possibility of a change that is felt in the environment," Negrón added.
The gubernatorial candidate for the Citizen Victory Movement (MVC), Alexandra Lúgaro, confirmed that she will vote at the Abraham Lincoln school at 10:00 a.m. along with her partner and candidate for the San Juan mayorship, Manuel Natal.
"I will be during the day at times with my family, but at other times I will be on the committee waiting for the results together with the work team," she stated.
Moreover, Lúgaro explained that her work schedule for the day will consist of monitoring the electoral process in the CEE -because in her opinion, it has been plagued with irregularities- and of bringing adequate information about her government program so that citizens can issue an informed vote .
The independent candidate for governor, Eliezer Molina, explained that he will exercise his right to vote at the old Manuel Méndez Liciaga School, in San Sebastián, at 11:00 a.m. While the candidate for governor for Proyecto Dignidad, César Vázquez, will cast his vote at 10:30 a.m. at the Ramón Marín Solá School, in Guaynabo.
Neither Molina nor Vázquez told THE WEEKLY JOURNAL where they would wait for the results of the general elections.
