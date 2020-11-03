The latest results from The Associated Press give former Vice President Joe Biden a lead in the electoral vote count against President Donald Trump, with numbers coming from New Hampshire, Indiana, Kentucky, Vermont, Virginia, North Carolina and South Carolina and Florida.
As of 10:30 p.m., Trump was ahead in Florida, while Biden was ahead in Ohio and North Carolina. All three races were tight.
As of 10:30 p.m. on Tuesday night, AP projects:
Biden wins New York, the District of Columbia, Rhode Island, New Jersey, Massachusetts, Maryland, Illinois, Connecticut, Delaware, Virginia and Vermont.
Trump wins Wyoming, South Dakota, Nebraska, Louisiana, Indiana, Arkansas Oklahoma, Tennessee, Mississippi, Alabama, South Carolina, West Virginia and Kentucky.
The race is tight in Florida, with Trump now taking the lead.
Joe Biden, Democratic Party: 48.5% and 27,128,329 votes
Donald Trump, Republican Party: 50.1% and 27,990,287
The AP has Biden with 122 electoral votes and Trump with 92.
The magic number is 270 electoral votes.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.