The president of the State Elections Commission of Puerto Rico (CEE by its Spanish acronym), Judge Francisco Rosado Colomer, authorized the beginning of the elections during the press conference at the entity's headquarters in Hato Rey.
"We are ready to provide a transparent and reliable process. Officially, the process of general elections and plebiscite has begun for voters to exercise their right to vote. Schools open at 9:00 a.m. and they close at 5:00 p.m.," Rosado said.
During the conference, he urged citizens not to listen to rumors , nor unverified information about the results, only those shared by the CEE.
"To obtain the results, listen to the voice of the [CEE] president or alternate president. Do not believe any official or politician," warned Roberto Aponte Berríos, electoral commissioner for the Puerto Rican Independence Party (PIP).
On whether there has been any setback or delay in carrying the ballots this morning, as happened in the last primaries, the president assured that everything is going relatively normally and as agreed.
"Up to this moment I have not got any message or call about any problem or stumble with the ballots. Also no notification from commissioners," he stated, assuring that all trucks containing the ballots arrived at the designated hour, so he doesn't foresee problems at the electoral colleges when voters go to the ballots.
Regarding the time that they will be able to obtain the preliminary and official results, Rosado emphasized that results will not be counted or advanced until all schools have closed.
"The Commission does not make projections, it provides official numbers. I guarantee that everything has been done so that the process is carried out as it should be and that the level of participation and results begin to be provided after 5:00 p.m. We do not foresee that any kind of disclosure will occur before that time," the president said.
