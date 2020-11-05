The president of the State Election Commission of Puerto Rico (CEE), Francisco
Rosado Colomer, could not precise how many voters were waiting to fill their ballots passed 5:00 p.m., nor at which time was the last vote cast in an electoral process characterized by long lines at polling stations.
After 5:00 p.m. last Tuesday, Nov. 3, -the time limit to vote-, there were hundreds of citizens waiting in line and the CEE opted to grant them turns so they could cast their votes. The CEE has not informed in which polling stations this measure was required, nor the municipalities.
With the votes already counted, electoral participation was at 52.02% of the total registered voters. Electoral commissioners explained Tuesday that the lines could have been due to a decision by the previous president, Juan Ernesto Dávila Rivera, which increased the number of voters in each station.
Rosado Colomer affirmed yesterday that the decision could not be changed at the last minute because opening more polling stations would have implied extra logistics, as well as the need to seek out more resources to keep them open. He asserted that there was another reason for the long lines: COVID-19.
He assured that in the stations there were supposed to be a certain number of voters casting the ballot in the counting machine. He said that this limitation and the distance required to mitigate the spread of the virus caused the long lines.
"That (the reduction of stations) was not the only factor. We have to remember how we voted. When you walk into a classroom — which is the electoral college — you have five, six people in line waiting to feed the machine with three others voting. That process could not be carried out like this. We tried to conduct it as normal, but there are things that were not the same," Rosado Colomer told THE WEEKLY JOURNAL.
"You couldn't have more voters in the classroom. There were rows that give the projection of more amplitude due to the distance. It is not so easy from today to tomorrow to reduce the number of voters per school, because we have to do all the logistics that take several months and we (the new administration) arrived 57 days before the election," he added.
He affirmed that the total electoral turnout will not be known until the votes are counted and the count is completed.
"I thought the long lines were associated with participation. What I assumed should have been reflected in the numbers and, at the moment, it has not been reflected," he underscored.
The CEE continued counting early votes yesterday in the Administrative Board of Absentee and Advanced Voting (Javaa) at the Roberto Clemente Coliseum in Hato Rey. The counting of the total votes cast begins on Monday, as well as the counting of candidacies that have a difference of less than 100 votes or 0.5%, as established by the new Electoral Code.
Rosado Colomer has not reported how many votes remain to be counted of the 227,000 voters who requested to vote in advance, whether in prisons, by mail, at home and in advance at the polling stations.
"We don't have that specific number yet. In the case of inmates, 88% of those who applied, exercised it. But we had 2,000 additional requests added on hand. We have not made the final tally to know of the 227,000 who requested advance voting, how many finally executed it, because of the votes at home we do not have the final accounting," he affirmed.
He explained that there are precincts in towns like Isabela, Mayagüez, and San Juan with several briefcases and the CEE has not been able to specify how many ballots are in these briefcases. Yesterday, they opened 50 additional tables at the Roberto Clemente Coliseum to count the votes that were not read by the counting machines.
— How many more ballots have not been counted?, he was asked yesterday.
“That is not yet known because you have to open briefcases and count them. All that information is in the briefcase and a stamp is placed and it is opened as they are counted," he said. “We do not know how many people voted (in advance at the stations) because that is in a record in the briefcase. Our goal is to finish the machine vote today (yesterday) ”, he reported.
The commissioners agreed that they would prioritize votes on the state ballot.
Counting to Begin Monday
General vote counting begins next Monday, Nov. 9, and could be extended by two to three weeks, according to Rosado Colomer. This is why the CEE hopes to finish the early vote count in the next few days to make way for the general counting that will also take place at the Roberto Clemente Coliseum.
The CEE does not officially certify candidates until all votes are counted.
"What we are trying to do is count the highest number of votes to be more certain," the entity's president said.
— How much is left to count Tuesday's votes?, he was asked.
"I do not have information. The list of machines that did not transmit [the votes] was going to be printed today. The Commission, since it works on Tuesday, is given today (Wednesday) off to employees, including IT. I need a report of the machines that did not transmit to see how many are missing," he stated.
