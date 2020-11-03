The State Election Commission of Puerto Rico (CEE by its Spanish acronym) must issue a certification of the results of the 2020 general elections today, Nov.3, at 10:00 p.m.
The information was revealed by Cirilo Tirado, the campaign director of the gubernatorial candidate under the Popular Democratic Party (PDP), Carlos "Charlie" Delgado Altieri.
The voting centers closed at 5:00 p.m., following multiple concerns from citizens who waited for hours in line to cast their votes, as well as reported technical failures with some electronic voting machines. The latter was denounced by the gubernatorial candidate for the Citizen Victory Movement (MVC by its Spanish initials), Alexandra Lúgaro, and her party's electoral commissioner.
"The CEE must issue a certification of the results, not of the winners. I hope that the president [of the CEE, Francisco Rosado Colomer) complies," he said from the PDP's headquarters in Puerta de Tierra, San Juan.
