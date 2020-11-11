The State Election Commission of Puerto Rico (CEE) started, shortly after 10:00 a.m., counting the early votes found inside the 182 ballot boxes found surprisingly between Monday and Tuesday in the midst of disorganized vaults that the Administrative Board of Absentee Voting and Early Voting (Javaa) enabled in the Roberto Clemente Coliseum.
To date, the CEE has not specified the total number of early votes that were found inside the ballot boxes or if this will have any kind of repercussion on the results of the general elections.
The poll station officials—who were located at the tables from 9:00 in the morning—were counting the early ballots found inside the 182 boxes. Meanwhile, they were receiving instructions on the electoral counting process and procedural aspects.
At the 60 tables—distributed on the first floor of the coliseum—there were officials representing the five political parties. These are: the Citizen Victory Movement (MVC), the New Progressive Party (NPP), the Popular Democratic Party (PDP), the Dignity Project (PD), and the Puerto Rican Independence Party (PIP).
CEE press spokesperson Griselle López informed that the electoral commissioners were at a meeting with CEE President Francisco Rosado Colomer. These types of meetings, however, are frequent and even serve to resolve controversies related to electoral processes.
Alas, it was expected that at any moment they would address the members of the press who were on the second floor of the coliseum.
On the first floor of the coliseum, the presence of the former electoral commissioner Edwin Mundo and the former NPP commissioner, María Dolores "Lolin" Santiago, could be noted. Also from the alternate commissioner of the PDP, Nelson Rodríguez.
Early in the morning, Colomer Rosado said in different radio interviews that in the 182 briefcases they had found between 3,000 and 4,000 ballots. He also pointed out that in Javaa there were no more briefcases with uncounted ballots and insisted that the disorganization in the coliseum was the cause of these being left unaccounted for.
The CEE issued last Saturday preliminary certifications of the results of the general elections. According to them, 100 percent of the votes had been counted, but then the discovery of the ballot boxes emerged.
