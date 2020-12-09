With less than one month before the new San Juan municipal government steps in, the hearings between the outgoing and incoming transition committees have escalated to accusations of incomplete information regarding the capital city’s financial affairs.
The transition team representing outgoing Mayor Carmen Yulín Cruz has handed over the documents on San Juan’s cash flow, which were subject to verification and validation. During this process, the president of Mayor-elect Miguel Romero’s transition committee, Manuel Díaz Saldaña, denounced that the documents contained missing data, such as how many municipal officers are working remotely due to the pandemic.
On this regard, he affirmed that this is crucial information because it involves public funds and opined that municipal workers cannot choose to work remotely under ordinary circumstances. According to the official, persons whose salaries are provided by City Hall “must be producing,” and there is reportedly a lack of information to indicate levels of productivity versus public spending.
“We cannot continue with this informality that you are doing when we make arrangements in good faith… This is a transition that the law had already established that on October 31, you had to have everything ready and you are not showing us that,” he said, while the president of Cruz’s transition committee, Charlie Hernández, rebutted that his team had presented all documents required by law.
Meanwhile, the interim director for the San Juan Office of the Department of Economic Development and Tourism did not participate in the hearing, without a warning in advance. “It is outrageous that the person who is supposed to inform us of the execution of his office, which is worth noting that he is a trusted employee, was absent without justification and prior notification,” an increasingly frustrated Díaz Saldaña said.
Economic Development Issues
Romero’s leading transition member excoriated the outgoing transition team for reportedly lacking efforts in publicizing the incentives available to ensure that they have access to these benefits while boosting economic activity in Puerto Rico’s capital.
Specifically, it was revealed that there are only 19 businesses receiving municipal incentives. Although San Juan City Hall has a Center for Entrepreneurial Development to establish incentives programs for business owners, the Center no longer manages these programs, as informed during the hearing.
Moreover, as transcended during the hearing, the municipal office does not have any public or private partnerships with the Department of Housing to develop incentives.
The outgoing transition team was also accused of not having a defined course of action to access the seven programs aimed at economic development under the Community Block Grant Disaster Recovery (CDBG-DR) funds, nor to mitigate the economic impact of the coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic.
Along that line, San Juan City Hall also lacks partnerships with the Central Office of Recovery, Reconstruction and Resilience (COR3) for risk mitigation plans in the event of another large-scale natural disaster.
“The lack of information has been constant in every hearing. Either they have a design problem or a professional problem. That is, I believe that with their professional level, the preparation and the experience of all these people who sit there in front of us, they have professional incompetence… I believe that after all this time in these efforts, the information that they have presented is deficient,” Díaz Saldaña told THE WEEKLY JOURNAL.
For his part, Hernández strongly denied the accusations, charging that the other committee has not read the provided documents thoroughly. “We delivered 40 folders of information that the law provides. We told them that if they want additional information, we were in a position to provide it. But they are requesting information that was [already] provided to them, and they have not even read what we gave them,” he asserted.
In spite of this, the incoming transition committee concluded that the San Juan municipality “does not comply with the requirements of a healthy administration because the metrics have not been defined to meet the objectives of the municipality in an integrated manner.”
- Reporter Yaritza Rivera Clemente contributed to this story.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.