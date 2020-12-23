San Juan Mayor-elect Miguel Romero designated more members to his Cabinet, on whom he expressed trust to enforce the titanic labor of transforming Puerto Rico's capital.
"Along with this work team, we feel prepared to comply with our goals to make our capital city shine with its own light. We have a group of men and women with vast experience in the offices where they will work. I place my trust on them because I can count on their dedication to give their all in favor of all San Juan residents," the mayor-elect said.
As part of the designations, Romero announced Ricardo de la Cruz as the director of the municipal Department of Economic Development and Tourism. De la Cruz has a Bachelor's degree in Marketing and economics from the University of Puerto Rico's (UPR) Río Piedras Campus, as well as a Master's in International Administration from the Interamerican University.
De la Cruz recently served as the implementation director of the Fiscal Agency and Financial Advisory Authority (Fafaa), where he led and coordinated the implementation and compliance of all government agencies with the certified fiscal plan of the Financial Oversight and Management Board (FOMB), among other duties.
He also served as deputy director of the Trade and Export Co. and was in charge of the implementation of all entrepreneurship and export initiatives of Small and Midsize Enterprises (SMEs) under the Puerto Rico Emprende program.
Moreover, Romero designated José Javier Hernández as the chair of the San Juan Department of Housing. Hernández has served under the P.R. Housing Finance Agency (PRHFA) and his current work is focused on supervising the Single Family area, which includes the division of loans, grants and real estate, among others.
The designee has also worked with policies and procedures of the single family sector; with the CDBG-DR Buyer Assistance Program; and has also managed the budget, staff, schedule and facilities to support the organizational goals of the PRHFA. Hernández is a licensed real estate broker and holds a Bachelor's degree in Accounting as well as a Master's in Information Systems, both from the Interamerican University of Puerto Rico.
Romero also designated Ricardo del Rosario as the deputy administrator of Operations and Engineering of the Municipality of San Juan.
Rosario is an engineering graduate from the Polytechnic University of Puerto Rico and has 22 years of experience in both engineering and management. In addition, he has worked in the Municipality of San Juan as director of Urban Design and Project Development; and he was in charge of all the infrastructure projects of the Municipality. He worked in his private profession as a project manager and inspector and has experience in technologies to improve customer service processes.
Meanwhile, Víctor Joglar was picked to lead the San Juan Permits Office. He currently occupies the same role in Bayamón.
Joglar has technical and administrative experience in the public and private sectors, as well as in environmental and permitting laws and regulations. In addition, he has emerged as an experienced negotiator on construction issues. The official has a Bachelor's degree in Chemical Engineering from the UPR's Mayagüez Campus of the and a juris doctor from the Interamerican University.
Additionally, Romero informed that Tamara González Rivera was designated to preside over the Planning and Territorial Organization Office, a position she presently holds in the municipality of Cidra.
González Rivera has a Bachelor's degree in Business Administration with a concentration in Management from the UPR; as well as a Master's degree in Environmental Planning from the Metropolitan University. The newly appointee she is a licensed planner with more than 25 years of experience and a member of the Puerto Rican Planning Society. She has also worked in strategic planning developments in the urban, legal and environmental framework on projects of social interest and residential projects; as well as the commercial, industrial, institutional, tourist, agricultural and renewable energy sectors, among others.
González Rivera also worked on the damage inventory of Cidra after the onslaught of Hurricane María and is the municipality's representative for the permanent works with the Federal Emergency Management Agency (FEMA) and the Central Office of Recovery, Reconstruction and Resilience (COR3), which also includes knowledge in the field of federal affairs.
Lastly, Romero designated María Reina Cintrón to lead the San Juan Department of Urban Project Design. Cintrón is a licensed architect and her experience includes work in the Guaynabo City Hall and in the state Agency for Infrastructure Financing (AFI, Spanish initials).
She supervised the Guaynabo Permits Office to comply with the municipality's public policy, and served as assistant secretary for the state Permit Management Office; and worked as administrator and coordinator of AFI projects.
"We thank each of these citizens for their commitment to the Municipality of San Juan so that our Capital can develop all the potential that we know it has. The fruits of their work will benefit both the residents of the municipality and those who visit us," Romero affirmed.
