Two weeks after the general elections on Nov. 3, the State Election Commission of Puerto Rico (CEE by its Spanish acronym) is still receiving early ballots received by mail and counting those with postmarks from Nov. 3 or earlier.
The news was confirmed by Ferdinand Ocasio Vélez, director of the CEE's general scrutiny, who revealed that the entity received today roughly 200 envelopes with roughly 800 ballots. He stated that they have received more mail-in ballots in the past days, although he didn't specify how many.
He added that the content of the votes would be reflected at the end of the ballot scrutiny, projected for mid-December. "This creates a special table that will work throughout the scrutiny to count those votes that are still coming. In fact, when they brought them they told me that there were more envelopes," he said.
Ocasio Vélez did not rule out that more mail-in ballots will keep arriving. "A college is specifically enabled to attend to those votes that are arriving by mail during the ballot scrutiny," she said.
He explained that there are envelopes that the voters never picked up and that were returned, but did not specify how many.
At the Roberto Clemente Coliseum, the officials continue to tally the 46 minutes, equivalent to 39 precincts, corresponding to the more than 100 unaccounted ballot boxes surprisingly found in the vaults of the Administrative Board of Absentee and Early Voting (Javaa by its Spanish acronym) last week.
It remains unclear when the general scrutiny would begin. The CEE did manage to square a sum of 71 precincts.
