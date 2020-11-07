After it was projected that Democratic candidate Joe Biden won the presidencial race against the incumbent Donald Trump, officials in Puerto Rico congratulated the reported victory, with some sneaking messages in favor of the island's annexation to the U.S. nation as a state.

One of the first persons to react was Pedro Pierluisi of the pro-statehood New Progressive Party (NPP), Puerto Rico's apparent governor-elect, who is a fellow Democrat.

"American democracy triumphed once again by electing Joe Biden as President, a seasoned and committed public servant who will lead our Nation forward and unite the people for our causes," Pierluisi wrote. "In the name of the 3.2 million U.S. citizens in Puerto Rico, I want to express my most sincere congratulations and I will work closely with him and Vice President Kamala Harris for the benefit of all Puerto Ricans in their fight for progress and equality."

American democracy triumphed again by electing @JoeBiden as President, a committed and experienced public servant who will lead our Nation forward and help unite our people behind our American ideals. — Pedro R. Pierluisi (@pedropierluisi) November 7, 2020

Likewise, NPP Sen. Miguel Romero, the mayor-elect of San Juan -Puerto Rico's capital-, expressed celebratory remarks on Biden's projected victory. Romero was just confirmed to have won the race for the San Juan City Hall.

"As Mayor Elect of San Juan, I would like to congratulate President Elect [Biden] and Vice-President Elect [Harris]! #SanJuan looks forward to your leadership and working together for the release of the much needed federal aid funds for Puerto Rico’s recovery," he wrote in a social media post.

As Mayor Elect of San Juan, I would like to congratulate President Elect @JoeBiden and Vice-President Elect @KamalaHarris! #SanJuan looks forward to your leadership and working together for the release of the much needed federal aid funds for Puerto Rico’s recovery. pic.twitter.com/YX1z5kOdNC — Miguel Romero (@Miguel_Romero_) November 7, 2020

NPP Sen. Carmelo Ríos, who co-chaired Biden's campaign in the island, praised Biden and what the former opines would be a presidential administration that will prioritize Puerto Rico affairs.

"Today is a historic day where a government of respect, social justice and equality begins for all people residing in the United States. As co-chair of [Biden's] campaign on the island, I can attest to the importance our new President gives of the issues that concern Puerto Rico... and know that they will be a priority on his work agenda together with the vice president, [Harris]. Certainly, we will have a true ally in the White House. Congratulations to the new president of the United States, [Biden]," he tweeted along with a picture of them together with their wives.

Biden Issues First Statement After Victory Urges citizens to unite and "heal" going forward

Meanwhile, departing San Juan Mayor Carmen Yulín Cruz of the pro-commonwealth Popular Democratic Party (PDP), who infamously exchanged heated remarks with Trump, wrote in two follow-up tweets: "Today justice is done to the more than 3,000 Puerto Ricans who died due to the discrimination and incompetence of Trump who did not value our lives... WE CAN BREATH! [Biden] and [Harris] will lead the way. WE CAN ALL BREATH! (sic.)."

WE CAN BREATH! @JoeBiden and @KamalaHarris will lead the way. WE CAN ALL BREATH! — Carmen Yulín Cruz (@CarmenYulinCruz) November 7, 2020

Ever since Hurricane Maria devastated Puerto Rico in September 2017, Cruz has been vocally critical of the Trump administration and what she deemed was a delayed response to the island's recovery from the natural disaster. Trump, for his part, has reciprocated these attacks. While Biden was not the initial Democrat she supported during the primaries, she expressed satisfaction at Trump's projected defeat.

Moreover, the Democratic Party of Puerto Rico, which endorses statehood, celebrated the reported victory with a string of tweets and retweets, including a meme of a Bounty paper towel roll with the text "here you go, Donald. Dry your tears. Sincerely, Puerto Rico."

The meme is an obvious reference to the time Trump visited the island in the immediate aftermath of Maria and threw paper towel rolls at the crowds that gathered to meet him. The event has been hotly criticized among local and international circles, while others contend that the president was doing an inoffensive gesture of goodwill.

Call to Recognize Statehood

Gov. Wanda Vázquez, who actually campaigned for Trump in the U.S. mainland, set aside her preference for the Republican contender and congratulated both Biden and Vice President-elect Kamala Harris, the latter of whom would become the first female, Black, and East Asian official to serve in that position.

"We want to congratulate President-elect [Biden] and Madam Vice President-elect [Harris]. It is our duty to continue with the recovery of our beloved island as the 3.2 million Americans that call the island home deserve full equality under the [U.S. flag]," Vázquez tweeted.

She also reminded that Puerto Ricans participated in a yes/no statehood plebiscite in the general elections last Tuesday, Nov. 3, and that most voters chose to be incorporated. "Like this historic victory, #PuertoRico voted for Statehood and equality last Tuesday. Now it is incumbent upon the President-elect to ensure that the voices of millions of Americans are finally heard," she said.

We want to congratulate President-elect @JoeBiden and Madam Vice President-elect @KamalaHarris. It is our duty to continue with the recovery of our beloved island as the 3.2 million Americans that call the island home deserve full equality under the 🇺🇸 — Wanda Vázquez Garced (@wandavazquezg) November 7, 2020

According to the last update (Nov. 7 at 7:18 p.m.) by the State Election Commission (CEE by its Spanish acronym) in its general elections portal, 622,561 (52.33%) voters chose statehood, compared to 567,017 who chose 'no.' To date, 98.76% of votes for the plebiscite have been counted.

Biden had previously mentioned that he would favor statehood for Puerto Rico if the island's residents voted in favor of this option. However, last Tuesday's plebiscite was not recognized as an official decolonization mechanism by the U.S. Congress.

Editor's note: This story has been updated to reflect that Sen. Miguel Romero has been announced as the winner of the San Juan City Hall race.