Puerto Rico Gov. Wanda Vázquez arrived before scheduled at the Sor Isolina Ferré Center in Caimito, San Juan, to issue her vote for these general elections, although she wouldn't precise if she voted in favor of Pedro Pierluisi, also of the New Progressive Party (NPP).
"Ready to exercise our right to vote. So, I make a call to all Puerto Ricans to exercise their right to vote. It is important because we decide the destiny of Puerto Rico at times when it needs a leader that provides continuity to the work that we have been doing concerning Puerto Rico's recovery," she stated.
Asked if that person was Pierluisi, she responded: "that person is of the [NPP], who has demonstrated an administration where it is the benefit for Puerto Rico, where it has had excellent communication with the federal government. As I have always said and I maintain... my exhortation is to make a cross under the palm on the three ballots and above all, the most important thing we have as Puerto Ricans is to decide the status. No more colony; we want equality and that all Puerto Ricans have the same rights. So the 'yes' to statehood is indispensable."
She expressed gratitude toward pro-statehood voters who encouraged others to elect her via write-in, following her defeat at the NPP primaries to Pierluisi.
"As I have always said, I am very thankful to those people who believed in me, but it is important to take the decision for the NPP that went to the primaries and chose Pierluisi. I thank that trustful vote from them, but let's go vote for the NPP and statehood," she affirmed.
Vázquez said that she could not speak about the movement because they are constitutional rights of citizens. "All I'm saying is that the primaries happened on August 16 and that there is a candidate for the NPP," he said.
Upon entering the assigned electoral college, Vazquez did not show the ballots or her votes as politicians and leaders usually do in this type of electoral event. In this way, Vázquez's vote was secret, although she said she would vote for the PNP.
Voters Felt Uncomfortable
In the lines, some citizens were incensed because Vázquez was allowed to vote without doing a line. When departing, a citizen asked her: "did you mark the 'X' under the square this time?" to which Vázquez responded "no" and kept walking briskly to the security guards waiting for her outside.
Her last minutes at the voting center were spent on urging citizens to protect themselves against COVID-19.
"I make a call to all citizens to remember that the emergency of the pandemic has not passed. So, let's maintain distance and take all the precautions," she said.
Acknowledges Coronavirus Spike
Moreover, Vázquez acknowledged that in recent months there has been a rebound in coronavirus cases on the island and did not release any pledge on the new executive order.
"There has been a very dangerous rebound. So it depends on the citizens and I have always said it. It caught my attention and I was very concerned about the activities that took place this past weekend where people did not keep security," she said, alluding to campaign closures.
"We can see a rebound later on and if citizens do not cooperate then we will have to take action," she warned.
Vázquez arrived at the polling station before 11:00 a.m., even though she summoned the media for that time. The voting center parking lot in Caimito was packed, and lines stretched out to the local yard.
