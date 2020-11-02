In light of the possibility of a close race for the governorship and of thousands of voters opting for mixed party votes, experts on electoral affairs interviewed by THE WEEKLY JOURNAL agreed that there is a high chance that Puerto Rico will have a shared government starting January 2021.
"In every election a shared government is possible and more than I do not see any party getting more than 50 percent of the votes. There are diverse experiences. When (Carlos) Romero Barceló was governor and (Miguel) Hernández Agosto was president of the Senate, both Virgilio Ramos and Ramón García Santiago, who were his delegates, agreed on the budget and on running the government. There were problems, but it was not a roadblock," said Héctor Luis Acevedo, lawyer and former president of the Popular Democratic Party (PDP).
However, he noted that the experience was different when there was a shared government under the Aníbal Acevedo Vilá administration (2005-2008). Back then, the island had a PDP governor -who is now running for resident commissioner-, while the New Progressive Party (NPP) had majority leadership in the Senate and the House of Representatives.
"When it was Aníbal Acevedo [Vilá] with the House of Representatives of [José] Aponte, that was a disaster for the country. In a situation of crisis like the one we have, a shared government is a greater risk. In fact, right now when there is the case of this own government, within the same party, that is, you need a program (that responds to) times of crisis... This is possible," Acevedo said.
Moreover, Iván Rivera, lawyer and columnist at El Vocero -The Weekly Journal's sister publication-, underscored that there is a high chance of a mixed government, especially with the PDP winning the Senate.
"The race is tight, but the fact of bringing pro-statehood voters to vote, and the pro-statehood base, and the candidacy of [Pedro] Pierluisi with Jenniffer [González], establish a high possibility that Pierluisi wins the governorship, but that the PDP wins the Senate. I see the Senate more complicated for the NPP," he argued.
Rivera said that there are three senatorial districts -Humacao, Guayama, and Mayagüez- where PDP candidates could win, contrary to the results in the last election where NPP candidates won.
"The chances are huge that PDP candidates will win, or at least one of the two senatorial candidates per district will be PDP. If you add to that that you have emerging figures in the case of Victoria Ciudadana (Citizen Victory Movement), in the case of Joanne Rodríguez in the Dignity Project, who are gaining strength. The same figure as [José] Vargas Vidot, who is independent; María de Lourdes Santiago (from the Puerto Rican Independence Party), at the end of the road [that] can create a balance in the Senate that the PDP is a majority," he stated.
Meanwhile, former NPP Resident Commissioner Norma Burgos opined that the main parties always work to achieve a uniform government, prevailing in the executive and legislative branches, to be able to implement the government program with greater certainty.
However, he indicated that the campaigns that lead emerging or new parties asking for support for their respective candidates for the governorship or mixed votes for the Legislature can cause "legislators who are not necessarily from the party that prevails in the elections to be imposed."
"Second, I think that the campaign they carry for a 'punishment vote' against [Senate President] Thomas Rivera Schatz in the different towns or precincts where he accumulates; I do not know if it will have the result that [voters] hope that he is not elected, because it is a main party with a majority. In the main majority party it is not customary to vote for candidacies, but they could be successful despite also the fact that he has led -which is the information I have received- a campaign that is not endorsed by the party, which is asking for the mixed vote for him in the precincts where he does not accumulate [votes]. This management can cause the loss of a fellow legislator who accumulates [votes] in those towns," he said.
Thus, he mentioned that “there could be a shared government, for example, Pierluisi prevailing in the governorship, Jenniffer González prevailing in the U.S. Congress, the NPP winning the House, and the Senate being shared in terms that most legislators can prevail, but for certain projects the vote of legislators of other parties or independents who are also aspiring is required."
