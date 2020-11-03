With a few minutes to complete the voting process in the various polling stations in Puerto Rico (5:00 p.m.), there are still dozens of citizens who have not been able to cast their vote, after several hours in line, so officials do not rule out that the electoral colleges will go overtime.
However, officials interviewed by THE WEEKLY JOURNAL explained that voters, once they're inside the electoral colleges before 5:00 p.m., will see their rights secured.
"This election has been highly atypical. Turnout has been much higher than in previous elections. In addition, many people did not know how to work with the counting machine, and the machines have also faced their problems, which together with the COVID-19 protocol has delayed the processes considerably," said Christian Ramírez, electoral official at Toa Baja's Precinct 2.
He also emphasized that many voters, faced with the long lines, have waited until the last minute to go to the polls, to which he added that once they manage to close the school, it is up to the officials to vote, which takes additional time.
Ramírez assured that in accordance with the trend presented, the closings in a large part of the electoral colleges could be culminating around 6:00 p.m., which augurs a delay in knowing the final results of the general elections.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.