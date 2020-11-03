The gubernatorial candidate for the New Progressive Party (NPP), Pedro Pierluisi, exercised his right to vote this morning at the Rafael María Labra public school in Santurce, San Juan.
The hopeful arrived around 10:56 a.m. to the electoral college, where there was a considerable amount of citizens waiting under the sun to cast their votes in these general elections.
Pierluisi was flanked by his son, Michael Pierluisi, as well as his sister and campaign director, Caridad Pierluisi, among other members of his work team.
At first, the pro-statehood leader got out right at the school entrance gates and walked towards where the press was located. There, he answered questions from the press. Later, he went to the polling station without queuing like the other voters who were waiting for their turn, causing a discomfort among those present who began to shout at him: "get in line." Others, on the other hand, shouted "corrupt", "thief", and "we are going to exchange you."
After exercising his right to vote, the candidate left the back of the school and was immediately mounted on a bus in which he left. This, while the voters returned and shouted various expressions at him.
"I feel very good. The information that comes to me from all the schools in Puerto Rico is that there are lots of people like this, that there is a line, a lot of enthusiasm to go to vote. This shows that there is democracy here. A vibrant democracy. They all want to express themselves. They want to choose the leaders of their government. They want to express themselves regarding the future of Puerto Rico," Pierluisi told the press.
"I am very excited. I slept very well. I have absolutely zero anxiety. I have a tremendous peace of mind. I know that I will prevail with the favor of God and the favor of the people. What I ask of the people of Puerto Rico is that they go out and vote. Those in line we will take care. If it is very hot, we will bring you even water if necessary because every vote counts," he added.
When asked by a member of the press if he was not concerned that the State Elections Commission CEE) would not project today who would result triumphant, he responded: "by 7:00 p.m. we must know who prevails for the government. Remember that there is an electronic scrutiny here. The vast majority of advanced votes have already been counted. I envision that I will prevail with a substantial advantage. It will not be as closed as the polls indicate."
