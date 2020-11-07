Four days after the Nov. 3 general elections, the State Election Commission of Puerto Rico (CEE by its Spanish acronym) informed through its 2020 elections portal that Pedro Pierluisi is the island's new governor-elect.
Pierluisi, of the pro-statehood New Progressive Party (NPP), remained at the top of the race throughout the entire ballot counting process. He even declared victory on election night before a multitude at Vivo Beach Club in Isla Verde.
His closest competitor, Carlos "Charlie" Delgado Altieri of the pro-commonwealth Popular Democratic Party (PDP), refused to concede until all votes had been counted.
But because there were six gubernatorial candidates and the gap between Pierluisi and Delgado Altieri was relatively narrow, the governor-elect only secured 32.93% of votes, prompting some to question the validity of his win and to propose a second voting process, which has not been considered by government entities.
From third to sixth place are Alexandra Lúgaro, of the Citizen Victory Movement (MVC by its Spanish initials); Juan Dalmau, of the Puerto Rican Independence Party (PIP); Dr. César Vázquez, of the Dignity Project (PD by its Spanish initials), and independent Eliezer Molina.
These are the official results provided by the CEE:
- Pedro Pierluisi: 406,830 (32.93%)
- Carlos Delgado Altieri: 389,896 (31.56%)
- Alexandra Lúgaro: 175,583 (14.21%)
- Juan Dalmau: 169,516 (13.72%)
- César Vázquez: 85,211 (6.90%)
- Eliezer Molina: 8,485 (0.69%)
Pierluisi is joined by his running mate, incumbent Rep. Jenniffer González (R-PR), who won the race for the Resident Commissioner's Office in Washington, D.C. with 490,273 votes (40.85%)
'Yes' to Statehood
Moreover, the CEE informed that all votes cast at the political status plebiscite have also been counted. In this referendum, voters had to choose "yes" or "no" to statehood, although the U.S. government had warned that it would not be a binding process.
Effectively, 623,053 (52.34%) of participants voted in favor of statehood, with 567,346 (47.66%) voting no. However, a vote against statehood is not necessarily an inclination for independence, as more Puerto Ricans prefer the present Commonwealth status over the latter.
Some NPP officials, including Pierluisi and González, have declared this victory as the first step toward incorporating Puerto Rico to the United States. Gov. Wanda Vázquez, for instance, urged President-elect Joe Biden to ensure statehood for the archipelago. Meanwhile, Biden and multiple congresspersons have affirmed that they would annex Puerto Rico through a federal-approved decolonization mechanism if local residents voted in favor of statehood.
