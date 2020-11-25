Although he will reveal next week the names of the officials who will make up his cabinet and which agency directors will keep their titles, Gov.-elect Pedro Pierluisi said yesterday that the departments of Health and Education may have new officials in charge.
In an interview with THE WEEKLY JOURNAL, Pierluisi affirmed that both Health Secretary Lorenzo González and Education Secretary Eligio Hernández haver said publicly or in private that they do not want to continue holding those titles.
"I believe that the Health secretary has stated that he wants to return to [private] practice; that is, there is already a department in which there will be a change. I also understand that the secretary of Education has expressed interest in taking another course in his life. He hasn't necessarily made it public, but I believe that is the wish of the secretary of Education. So, there you have another possible change," he said.
González was designated on March 26 by Gov. Wanda Vázquez, while Hernández was appointed on June 19, 2019 by then-Gov. Ricardo Rosselló.
However, Hernández has a career position as Executive Director of Federal Affairs at the Department of Education (DE). As of press time, the DE secretary could not be reached to comment on Pierluisi's statement.
New and Not-So-New Faces
Pierluisi affirmed yesterday that his cabinet will be comprised of "new faces" and some current agency directors.
"There will be a combination. We will have new faces, just like we will have some who are already known [who will keep their positions]. What I'm looking for is better government performance as a result of an excellent team," he said.
He added that is evaluating all people from the both the public and private sectors who have made themselves available to occupy government seats. He reassured that "highly qualified people are approaching, willing to join my team and go through the crucible of the new Senate of Puerto Rico.
Does Not Foresee Setbacks in the Senate
Asked by your correspondent if he foresees any setbacks in the Senate when confirming his cabinet picks as governor, Pierluisi responded: "I hope not because the quality of the people that I will be designating speaks for itself; the human and professional quality of these people speaks for itself."
"I would be greatly surprised if any of the ones I am considering does not receive support from the Senate. I will respect the Senate's criteria, but I would be greatly surprised. We must remember that, regardless of having a mixed government, every governor must be given an initial space to make their team," he said.
Ready for Inauguration Day
As he works on evaluating the candidates for his cabinet and transition hearings ensue, there is another parallel process: preparations to swear the oath as governor next January 2.
"To date, the preparations are very preliminary. We are facing different times. So, I will avoid all types of excessive expenses; I will be very careful in this type of event because the times require so. This is not a matter of great celebrations. We are still in the middle of a pandemic," he affirmed.
Findings in the Transition Hearings
As for information that has transcended in the transition hearings, Pierluisi said that there are tow areas that have caught his attention: issues concerning CDBG-DR funds and the Department of Education. The governor-elect believes that some explanations offered about the educational system were unreasonable or untrue.
"We have a department that, in several aspects, has failed our children, our students, and -apparently- the current situation leaves much to be desired there. Those are the two areas that have caught my attention the most. In others, there have also been accusations. That is, in the case of Health, on the one hand, it seemed that there is a lack of funds; but on the other, it was clarified that yes, there are several alternatives to obtain the necessary funds," he said.
Regarding the transition process in the municipality of San Juan -whose controversy has been raised to the Supreme Court to force the start of the hearings-, he affirmed that the information he has is that the lead of the New Progressive Party candidate for mayor, Miguel Romero, is substantial. Thus, he does not foresee a change in the result. "But that is yet another reason why the (general election) scrutiny must be given swiftly," he added.
