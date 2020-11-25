Gov.-elect Pedro Pierluisi has outlined his agenda for his administration’s first 100 days in office, focusing primarily on the coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic and Puerto Rico’s economic development.
In addition to breaking down his goals for his first 100 days serving as governor, Pierluisi reiterated his commitment to accomplish the 12-point agenda for economic recovery developed by the Puerto Rico Chamber of Commerce (PRCC) in response to the health crisis and the island’s fiscal emergency.
With regard to the virus, which has taken about 1,000 lives on the island since the pandemic began in March, Pierluisi affirmed that its management will be central for his administration, in light of the spike reported in recent weeks. “To develop a public policy based on verifiable data and information, I have been in conversations with various health professionals and statisticians, including trustees of the Science and Technology Trust, personnel from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention... and other world-renowned experts,” he said.
According to the governor-elect, he will create a science coalition composed statisticians, epidemiologists, federal officials and other local experts to provide him guidance on how to integrate a scientifically conscious perspective in his public policies with aims to mitigate the threat of the coronavirus. “My administration will seek to integrate science into decision-making for the benefit of all Puerto Ricans, starting with the pandemic,” he stated.
As reported by THE WEEKLY JOURNAL, Puerto Rico Health Secretary Lorenzo González said that the incoming Pierluisi administration needs an additional $300 million to help fight the COVID-19 crisis on the island for 2021. In terms of immediate funds needed, this would be $150 million for the first six months of 2021.
The Health chief outlined some of the monthly expenses that the Health Department needs to fight the coronavirus pandemic. These include $12 million a month for COVID-19 tests and municipal contract tracing; $4 million specifically for the elderly population; $1.5 million for the Bioportal Dashboard system; $5 million to $6 million for airport and marine port screenings; and $1 million for communication efforts.
“We are hopeful that we will get an extension [from the federal government] for the CARES Act funds,” González said. Such an extension would be needed not only from the incoming administration of President-elect Joe Biden, but also from the new Congress that will be installed in January 2021.
During testimony before the Puerto Rico government transition committee, he explained that the Health Department has already allocated more than $420 million for hospitals on the island to fight COVID; $20 million for Remdesivir and other medications; and $40 million for telemedicine.
Meanwhile, during an activity sponsored by the PRCC, Pierluisi said that both he and Resident Commissioner Jenniffer González will focus their efforts on ensuring that Puerto Rico is included in any future economic stimulus acts approved by the U.S. Congress.
While Pierluisi recognized the risks of COVID-19, he asserted that Puerto Rico must learn to overcome the pandemic, particularly its devastating effects on the economy, stating that “2021 must be the year of returning to normalcy, seizing scientific achievements, improving data and treatments, access to more and better tests, reliably tracing, effective treatments and vaccines.”
Improving Puerto Rico’s Business Environment
To prevail over the pandemic’s financial toll and foster economic development beyond, Pierluisi discussed a series of proposals that he intends to set forth from La Fortaleza. The pro-statehood official seeks to complete the restructuring process of Puerto Rico’s multibillion-dollar debt, relax the process to obtain permits, eliminate certain tax burdens and support the creation of local businesses and consumption of their goods and services.
“We have to be able to act quickly in the processes of restructuring the debt of the government of Puerto Rico in order to leave bankruptcy behind and be able to concentrate on strengthening our economy, encouraging job creation, and fostering investment and growth in sectors with potential in Puerto Rico,” he said. Furthermore, his administration would implement an easier permitting process through self-certifications and a “single ID so that the government does not ask for documents and information that the same government already has.”
He claimed that his proposed “digital transformation” for obtaining permits would also accelerate recovery and reconstruction projects funded by the Federal Emergency Management Agency and the CDBG-DR federal program. “It is a unique opportunity to make improvements to our infrastructure, including our electrical system, which will have a positive effect on the economy and will help promote Puerto Rico as a destination for local and foreign investment,” Pierluisi stated.
Meanwhile, he reaffirmed his commitment to eliminate the inventory tax, a heavily scrutinized tax that affects small and mid-size enterprises (SMEs) the most. However, he warned that this process would take place gradually because the tax has a “significant impact” on some municipalities.
Pierluisi also underscored the need for a “motivated, skilled and well-remunerated” workforce, for which he will use the U.S. government’s Office of Personnel Management model to offer firsthand work experience for the island’s youth in a “merit-based” system. By providing more internship and work opportunities, he hopes to retain more capable professionals while providing them with relevant work experience. In addition, he aims to extend government services to local businesses.
“I will promote greater investment in our technological infrastructure to support remote work and education and digital companies, and I will encourage the Department of Economic Development to expand its technical support services to entrepreneurs and micro-entrepreneurs on the island. This will include strengthening the Federal Contracting Center of Puerto Rico to increase the participation of our companies in the services contracted by the federal government under the [minority-owned] business program that I sponsored together with the SBA (Small Business Administration) during my years as resident commissioner,” he added.
