Just days before he's sworn in, Puerto Rico Gov.-elect Pedro Pierluisi announced more Cabinet picks on Tuesday.
At a press conference in the Antiguo Casino de Puerto Rico in Old San Juan, Pierluisi revealed his picks for several government agencies, which include both new and current faces in their respective instrumentalities. As informed, the designated officials and their corresponding entities are:
- Ray Quiñones Vázquez, Department of Sports & Recreation;
- Edan Rivera Rodrígue, Department of Consumer Affairs (DACO, by its Spanish acronym);
- Javier Bayón for the Puerto Rico Industrial Development Co. (PRIDCO);
- Mariano Mier Romeu, Office of the Commissioner of Insurance of Puerto Rico;
- Rafael Marchago Maldonado to remain in the Department of Natural and Environmental Resources (DRNA, Spanish initials).
Pierluisi, of the pro-statehood New Progressive Party (NPP), will become Puerto Rico's 13th elected governor and 14th executive since the island's residents were allowed to vote for their political leadership. He will assume office next Saturday, January 2, 2021, replacing Gov. Wanda Vázquez.
