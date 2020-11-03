Pedro Pierluisi, the gubernatorial candidate under the pro-statehood New Progressive Party (NPP), remains ahead against his closest rival in recent vote counts, Carlos "Charlie" Delgado Altieri -of the Popular Democratic Party (PDP)- in the results generated this evening by the State Election Commission (CEE by its Spanish acronym).
Past midnight, the pro-statehood candidate and his running mate for Resident Commissioner, Jenniffer González, proclaimed victory as results are still being updated at the CEE's portal.
To date, 5,295 of 5,567 polling stations have been accounted for in the gubernatorial race, or 95.11%, according to the CEE's portal. So far, these are the most recent results:
- Pedro Pierluisi (NPP): 380,704 (32.40%)
- Carlos Delgado Altieri (PDP): 368,389 (31.36%)
- Alexandra Lúgaro (Citizen Victory Movement-MVC): 170,741 (14.53%)
- Juan Dalmau (P.R. Independence Party -PIP): 163,825 (13.94%)
- César Vázquez (Dignity Project-PD): 82,938 (7.06%)
- Eliezer Molina (Independent): 8,268 (0.70%)
For the Resident Commissioner race, 5,295 of 5,629 polling stations have been counted (94.07%). These are the latest results for the Resident Commissioner race:
- Jenniffer González (NPP): 461,401 (40.47%)
- Aníbal Acevedo Vilá (PDP): 363,165 (31.85%)
- Zayira Jordán (MVC): 150,437 (13.19%)
- Ada Norah Henriquez (PD): 91,795 (8.05%)
- Luis Roberto Piñero (PIP): 73,438 (6.44%)
Shortly before 11:00 p.m., Acevedo Vilá admitted defeat through his social media accounts. Resident Commissioner Jenniffer González has maintained a steady lead throughout the results reveals.
With regard to the 'Yes or No Statehood' referendum, 5,295 of 5,567 polling stations (95.11%) have been counted. These are the preliminary results:
Yes: 592,242 (52.19%)
No: 542,634 (47.81%)
Moreover, 487 out of 515 polling (94.56%) stations for the San Juan mayorship have been reported. These are the results obtained for San Juan City Hall so far:
- Manuel Natal Albelo (MVC): 39,839 (35.74%)
- Miguel Romero (NPP): 38,410 (35.35%)
- Rossana López León (PDP): 25,007 (22.43%)
- Adrián González Costa (PIP): 3,662 (3.29%)
- Nelson Rosario (PD): 3,553 (3.19%)
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.