Now that Pedro Pierluisi has been certified to be Puerto Rico’s governor-elect, one of the main battles he will have to fight throughout his administration will be to boost the island’s battered economy, the severity of which has been exacerbated by natural disasters and the COVID-19 pandemic, while also convincing the 67.35 percent of voters who didn’t pick him that he will work diligently and transparently.

Pierluisi, of the pro-statehood New Progressive Party (NPP), outlined his economic agenda on his campaign website and in the weeks before the Nov. 3 elections. Unlike other contenders who ran for the gubernatorial race, his model emphasizes federal recovery funds and statehood as the principal means to improve the island’s infrastructure and foster economic development.

“The recovery and reconstruction of Puerto Rico is, in the short term, the first priority for our development and resilience. To achieve the reconstruction of our island, we must streamline and maximize the more than $50 billion of direct funds from FEMA’s public assistance and mitigation programs and the CDBG-DR program, in addition to the billions of dollars approved under the CARES Act and other federal COVID-19 stimulus funds. With this, we will aggressively address the challenges of the pandemic, earthquakes and hurricanes, and achieve an immediate injection into our economy while modernizing our infrastructure,” his government agenda underscores.

Several days before being confirmed as governor-elect, he told THE WEEKLY JOURNAL, “the first thing is that I want to declare as a critical project all construction projects related to hurricanes or earthquakes, including also the pandemic. Any construction project that is using federal funds must be expedited and made possible as soon as possible because I know that the people want to see that work.”

Other initiatives proposed to financially overcome the pandemic are simplifying the process to obtain permits and to incentivize small and midsize enterprises (SMEs), startups, manufacturing, agriculture and e-commerce, among others.

Gaze Set on Statehood

As part of his arguments in favor of statehood, he has listed equal access to government programs that will aid low-income residents and boost economic development. He swiftly congratulated President-elect Joe Biden and Vice President-elect Kamala Harris last Saturday, Nov. 7, after securing the Electoral College votes needed to win.

“American democracy triumphed once again by electing Joe Biden as President, an experienced and committed public servant who will lead our Nation forward and unite the people for our causes,” wrote Pierluisi, a fellow Democrat.

“In the name of the 3.2 million U.S. citizens in Puerto Rico, I want to express my most sincere congratulations and I will work closely with him and Vice President Kamala Harris for the benefit of all Puerto Ricans in their fight for progress and equality," he added.

Biden had said that he would favor statehood if that were the will of the people, but the U.S. Congress already informed that the statehood plebiscite done conjointly during the general elections was neither unofficial nor binding. In that referendum, 623,054 of voters (52.34 percent) chose statehood, but only 52.17 percent of registered voters actually participated in that ballot, so it is not a clear indicator of the overall population’s take on that regard.

In spite of this issue, Pierluisi and other fellow advocates for statehood hope that the next administration will streamline a decolonization process for Puerto Rico.

“Resident Commissioner Jenniffer González [who was re-elected] and I have a mandate from the people that favored statehood with more than 52 percent of the votes, and we will fight together for that will to be respected. Biden has already said that he favors statehood for Puerto Rico because, like me, he is convinced that Puerto Ricans deserve the equal rights that we are entitled to as American citizens. We will have an ally of statehood and Puerto Rico in the White House,” he affirmed after Biden’s confirmation.

An Atypical Election

As Pierluisi outlined his economic plans for Puerto Rico, the island’s residents were bracing for an unorthodox electoral race. Because of the pandemic, polling stations had to enact health protocols to mitigate the spread of the virus, such as ensuring—or attempting to ensure—that voters upheld social distancing measures and disinfected their hands.

This contributed to long lines that forced the State Election Commission (CEE by its Spanish acronym) to extend the time allowed to vote on Election Day; originally, polling stations were supposed to close at 5 p.m.

According to the data shared by the CEE’s general elections portal, there were 2,355,894 registered voters, with 1,244,841 ballots cast, for a turnout rate of 52.84 percent. Despite early reports that remarked on high voter turnout, the percentage is actually lower than the number reported in 2016, in which 55.45 percent of voters cast their ballots.

The people did not know the results of the general elections until Nov. 7, four days after Election Day and right after Biden was declared president-elect.

Normally, Puerto Rico residents know the results the same night or the day after, but the measures in place to prevent contagion—including early ballots, solicited by over 105,000 voters—likely contributed to the same delay reported in the U.S. mainland.

Moreover, the island’s Legislature approved a new Electoral Code over the summer, which broadened the categories for people who are eligible to request early or absentee votes. Plus, the new code annuls ballots if a person writes an ‘x’ under a party symbol, but selects candidates from other parties, even if there is a clear intention to select all candidates from that party except for the other(s) specified on the ballot.

Warning Sign for Bipartisanship

As with the winner of the gubernatorial race in 2016, NPP candidate Ricardo Rosselló, Pierluisi claimed victory with fewer than 34 percent of votes, likely due to a growing anti-bipartisanship sentiment among residents. Akin to 2016, this election saw six hopefuls for La Fortaleza.

But this year, 35.52 percent of people cast their votes for candidates outside the two main parties that have been on hold of Puerto Rico’s politics for nearly 70 years: the NPP and the pro-Commonwealth Popular Democratic Party (PDP).

Pierluisi reportedly obtained 406,380 votes (32.93 percent), while his closest rival—PDP candidate Carlos Delgado Altieri—obtained 389,896 votes (31.56 percent). Although Pierluisi remained at the lead throughout the counting process, the other candidates refused to concede as preliminary results came pouring in. The latest to acknowledge his supposed defeat was Delgado Altieri, who congratulated Pierluisi after the CEE said all votes had been counted

“I congratulate the governor-elect of Puerto Rico, Pedro Pierluisi. I wish you every success in your new assignment. The country needs consensus, dialogue and convergence so that we can face great challenges for the future,” Delgado Altieri wrote on social media.

But Pierluisi’s alleged win has been marred by some controversy. Delgado Altieri denounced throughout the week that there were multiple pallets with ballots that hadn’t been counted. For his part, CEE President Francisco Rosado Colomer assured that those were 12 pallets containing roughly 1,500 early ballots that were sent by local commissions with representatives from every party.

“It is very important for me that regarding the briefcases that appeared, you know that these briefcases come from local commissions where all the parties have representatives... I have always said that we are working with transparency and that the distrust of the parties is what gives us confidence in the process,” Rosado Colomer told THE WEEKLY JOURNAL.

On Tuesday, Nov. 10, tensions flared as it was revealed that there were at least 174 ballot boxes with an imprecise number of ballots found unaccounted for. While the projected winners of the gubernatorial and San Juan City Hall races have already embraced a perceived victory, their opponents lambasted their early proclamations and the CEE for claiming that all votes had been counted.

Meanwhile, the fact that the former Resident Commissioner won by roughly one-third of the votes has prompted some people to question if his triumph is legitimate, or if a two-round system or second ballot could be prompted to ensure that the next governor receives ensures at least 50 plus one percentage point. Alas, this scenario is unlikely to move forward, even though it is common practice in other countries.

Moreover, others have attempted to discredit the declaration of Pierluisi’s victory, claiming that many citizens faced irregularities. Olvin Valentín, the electoral commissioner of the Citizen Victory Movement (MVC by its Spanish acronym), asserted that there were more than 1,200 complaints filed on Nov. 3 by voters, whose ballots were rejected by the counting machines. The MVC’s own gubernatorial candidate, Alexandra Lúgaro—who came in third place—reportedly faced that same problem when she tried casting her vote at the Abraham Lincoln School in San Juan.

“Thousands of ballots are still missing... the will of thousands of voters that is being ignored with preliminary certifications indicating that all the schools have been reported, when this is clearly a lie,” Valentín stated.

The U.S. Attorney for the District of Puerto Rico, Stephen Muldrow, communicated via his press spokesperson, Lymarie Llovet, that the agency forwarded multiple complaints received in regard to the general elections to the Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI), although an exact number was not detailed.

In a message delivered mere hours after the election from Vivo Beach Club in Isla Verde, Pierluisi proclaimed himself as governor-elect and urged the other candidates to “set politics aside and focus on the common causes we should have as a People,” such as economic development and natural disaster recovery.

“I know that the other candidates... share my enormous desire of facing those challenges and lift Puerto Rico. So, make no mistake, I prevailed because democracy works that way and whoever has the most votes prevails,” he added.

- Reporters Yaritza Rivera Clemente and Juan Hernández contributed to this story.