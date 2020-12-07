El gobernador electo Pedro Pierluisi Urrutia nombró hoy, lunes, al licenciado Juan Carlos Blanco Urrutia como director de la Oficina de Gerencia y Presupuesto (OGP); y a la ingeniera Eileen M. Vélez Vega, como secretaria del Departamento de Transportación y Obras Públicas (DTOP).

Puerto Rico Gov.-elect Pedro Pierluisi Urrutia nominated on Monday Juan Carlos Blanco Urrutia as the director of the Office of Management and Budget (OMB), and Eileen M. Vélez vega as the secretary of the Department of Public Works & Transportation (DTOP by its Spanish acronym).

Pierluisi also designated Manuel Laboy as the executive director of the Central Office for Recovery, Reconstruction and Resiliency (COR3). Laboy currently serves as the secretary of the Department of Economic Development and Commerce (DDEC by its Spanish acronym).

Pierluisi Announces Cabinet Picks Francisco Parés, Omar Marrero to retain leadership positions; new faces for other agencies

Meanwhile, the governor-elect affirmed that Rosana Aguilar Zapata will retain her position as the executive director of the Highway Authority, while Joel Pizá Batiz will continue serving as the executive director of the Port Authority.

The other nominees are: Dr. Carlos Mellado López as secretary of Health; Ramón "Pirlu" González Beiró as secretary of Agriculture; William Rodríguez Rodríguez as secretary of Housing; Dr. Carmen Ana González Magaz as secretary of Family Affairs, and Carlos J. Rivera Santiago to continue serving as secretary of Labor and Human Resources. Likewise, he designated Alejandro Salgado Colón to direct the Public Housing Administration (AVP by its Spanish initials).

Last week, Pierluisi designated Larry Seilhamer, former Senate vice president, as the secretary of State; Domingo Emanuelli as secretary of Justice; and Manuel Cidre, founder of Los Cidrines and independent gubernatorial candidate in 2016, as the secretary of Economic Development and Commerce.

Moreover, last week he also nominated Elba Aponte, president of the Puerto Rico Teachers Association, as the secretary of Education; and he also confirmed that both Francisco Parés and Omar Marrero shall continue leading the Treasury Department and the Fiscal Agency and Financial Advisory Authority (Fafaa), respectively.