Governor-elect Pedro Pierluisi announced today his Cabinet picks, which feature both new and familiar faces.
At a press conference in the former casino in Old San Juan, Pierluisi nominated Larry Seilhamer as secretary of State and Domingo Emanuelli to lead the Department of Justice.
Seilhamer has experience in both the private and public sectors, including 11 years as a senator, during which he endorsed public policy concerning climate change and renewable energy. For his part, Emanuelli is a member of the Puerto Rico Bar Association and is seasoned in corporate, commercial and civil litigation; he also served under the Board of Directors of Puerto Rico Legal Services and its Ethics committee.
"With great satisfaction and pride, I present today excellent Puerto Ricans who have made Puerto Rico present. They have put the people above all else and have given up the comfort of their private life to put their skills and work at the service of our people. I trust that the background, the experience and the achievements of all of them will be fundamental to achieve the Puerto Rico that I have promised to the people," Pierluisi said.
He also made the following nominations: Elba Aponte Santos, current president of the Puerto Rico Teachers Association, as Education secretary; and Manuel Cidre, founder of Los Cidrines, as the new secretary of the Department of Economic Development and Commerce (DDEC by its Spanish acronym).
Regarding Aponte Santos, the governor-elect said that she obtained her Bachelor's degree in elementary education at the University of Puerto Rico - Cayey Campus, and she also has a certification in Special Education and a Master's degree in Special Education and Autism from the Bayamón Central University.
"Professor Elba Aponte has a great commitment to children's education, especially special needs students," Pierluisi said.
Moreover, Cidre is an established entrepreneur with more than 46 years of experience; in 1978, he founded Los Cidrines, the first baking and sweets chain in Puerto Rico. He has a Bachelor's degree in Business Administration, Financing, and Marketing from the Pontifical Catholic University of Puerto Rico. In 2016, he participated in the gubernatorial race as an independent candidate.
Meanwhile, Francisco Parés and Omar Marrero Díaz shall continue leading the local Treasury Department (Haienda) and the Puerto Rico Fiscal Agency and Financial Advisory Authority (Aafaf, Spanish acronym), respectively.
"These and the next appointments that I will be making fulfill my commitment to Puerto Rico to bring good, trained, and committed people to serve our people. I am extremely grateful to all of you for joining me in this important feat and I trust that our Legislature will evaluate them fairly and that they will be confirmed because they have the carats to move Puerto Rico forward," Pierluisi affirmed.
