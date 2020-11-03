Pedro Pierluisi, the gubernatorial candidate under the pro-statehood New Progressive Party (NPP), showed a clear advantage against his closest rival in recent polls, Carlos "Charlie" Delgado Altieri -of the Popular Democratic Party (PDP)- in the first results generated this evening by the State Election Commission (CEE by its Spanish acronym).
To date, these are the most recent results:
- Pedro Pierluisi (NPP): 33,343 (47.42%)
- Carlos Delgado Altieri (PDP): 26,248 (37.33%)
- Juan Dalmau (PIP): 5,163 (7.34%)
- César Vázquez (Dignity Project): 2,732 (3.89%)
- Alexandra Lúgaro (Citizen Victory Movement -MVC-): 2,622 (3.73%)
- Eliezer Molina (Independent): 205 (0.29%)
Meanwhile, these are the preliminary results for the resident commissioner race:
- Jenniffer González (NPP): 35,258 (51.56%)
- Aníbal Acevedo Vilá (PDP): 25,644 (37.50%)
- Ada Norah Henriquez (Dignity Project): 2,589 (3.79%)
- Zayira Yordán (MVC): 2,454 (3.59)
- Luis Roberto Piñero (PIP): 2,433 (3.56%)
With regard to the Yes or No Statehood referendum, these are the first results:
Yes: 32,433 (57.66%)
No: 23,900 (42.34%)
The results were supposed to be updated live to the public through the CEE's portal for the general elections, but the website crashed over issues with the system's cloud, which are reportedly being addressed at the moment. In the meantime, the only link that the public has to the results as they keep coming in is the island's news media, as revealed directly from the CEE's headquarters.
"The internal system for the transmission of results is correct and accurate; however, the external system... fell down for some reason... That doesn't alter the results. The results you are seeing here are correct and true," a CEE official said at a press conference in the entity's headquarters in San Juan.
