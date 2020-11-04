Several incumbent legislators of the New Progressive Party (NPP) in the Puerto Rico House of Representatives appear to have been defeated in these general elections by the Popular Democratic Party (PDP) and the Citizen Victory Movement (MVC) ahead of the new term that would begin next January, according to the preliminary results offered by the State Election Commission (CEE).
The difference is most noticeable in those candidacies for representatives for the 40 representative districts on the island. In the case of the representatives by accumulation, the voters endorsed candidacies of the five political parties in the first eleven positions, which are those required to enter the House by accumulation.
In the preliminary results, Eva Prados -MVC candidate for the Precinct 3 of San Juan- prevails against NPP Rep. Juan Oscar Morales with a difference of 664 votes at the time of this writing. Morales is the current chair of the House Health Committee.
Another representative that appears at disadvantage is the NPP's Pedro "Pellé" Santiago Guzmán, who has obtained to date 9,359 votes for Toa Baja's 10th district. This places him below PDP candidate Deborah Soto Arroyo, who is shaping to be the winner with 9,709 votes.
Likewise, Javier Pares, NPP representative for District 12 in Morovis, Manatí, Vaga Baja, and Vega Alta, lagged behind PDP candidate Edgar Feliciano. Pares obtained 10,843 votes and Feliciano, 11,574.
The current chair of the House Public Safety Committee, Félix Lasalle Toro, also appears to have lost against his PDP contender of Representative District 16, Eladio "Layito" Cardona, who is leading with a margin of 1,936 votes. This district is comprised by Isabela, San Sebastián, and Las Marías.
In Representative District 19 -which includes parts of Mayagüez and San Germán- current NPP Rep. Maricarmen Mas Rodríguez has obtained 7,785 votes. Her PDP opponent, Jocelyne Rodríguez Negrón is leading with 9,213 votes.
The current NPP representative for District 22, Michael Abid Quiñones, could also lose this election if the preliminary results keep the same trend. Quiñones -who represented the municipalities of Lares, Utuado, Jayuya, and Adjuntas- has 708 fewer votes than his PDP adversary, José Alfredo Rivera Segarra.
NPP Rep. Víctor Torres, for District 23, is also at a disadvantage to PDP candidate José "Cheito" Rivera Madera. To date, Torres has 10,744 votes and the latter has 10,921. The aforementioned district includes Yauco, Guayanilla, Peñuelas, and Ponce.
Another NPP representative who appears to be losing is José Banchs Alemán, of Ponce's District 24, who obtained 6,905 votes versus PDP candidate Ángel Tito Fourquet's 8,403.
Meanwhile, NPP Rep. Jacqueline "Jackie" Rodríguez is losing Representative District 25 to PDP candidate Domingo Torres García with a margin of 1,432 votes. This district includes Jayuya, Ponce, and Juana Díaz.
Urayoán Hernández, "June" Rivera Voted Off
In the Representative District 26 -Villalba, Orocovis, Coamo, and Barranquitas- current NPP Rep. Urayoán Hernández is losing with a sharp difference to PDP contender Orlando Aponte Rosario.
Hernández, current alternate speaker of the House, has 13,907 votes and Aponte Rosario has 17,336.
In Representative District 27 -Juana Díaz, Santa Isabel, Aibonito, and Coamo- current NPP Rep. Manuel O. Claudio lost after obtaining 10,364 votes, while PDP candidate Estrella Martínez Soto obtained 12,414.
A similar panorama of defeat shrouds the representative for District 28 and current president of the House Special Education Committee, Rafael “June” Rivera. This district includes Barranquitas, Corozal, Comerío, and Naranjito.
Rivera has 12,437 votes versus PDP contender Juan José Santiago Nieves, who has 15,317 votes.
Some NPP representatives who have the upper hand are: Gabriel Rodríguez Aguiló, Carlos “Johnny” Méndez, Joel “Franqui” Atiles, Ángel Peña, Eddie Charbonier, Víctor Parés, Ángel Bulerín, José “Che” Pérez, Wilson Román, José “Memo” González, Jorge “Georgie” Navarro, Antonio “Tony” Soto, Yashira Lebrón Rodríguez, and Luis “Junior” Pérez
In the case of the nominations for representative by district, the results reflect that the voters reelected Luis Raúl Torres, Rafael “Tatito” Hernández, Lydia Méndez, Aníbal Díaz Collazo, Luis “Narmito” Ortiz, Jesús Santa, José “Conny” Varela, Ramón Luis Cruz Burgos, Roberto Rivera Ruiz De Porrás, and Ángel Matos.
A More Diverse House
In the list of the eleven candidates for representatives by accumulation who managed to enter the House, the popular Héctor Ferrer Jr. appears with the majority of the votes (128,106).
He is followed by the pro-independence representative Dennis Márquez with 118,608 votes and the candidate for the MVC, Mariana Nogales with 83,673 votes. The fourth position belongs to the candidate for the Dignity Project, Lisie Janet Burgos with 77,144 votes.
In the fifth and sixth position, respectively, appear the new-progressive José “Pichy” Torres Zamora and José “Quiquito” Meléndez.
The list continues with the popular candidate Jesús Manuel Ortiz, the MVC candidate, José Bernardo Márquez and finally the penepés José Aponte Hernández, Néstor Alonso and Jorge Emannuel Báez Pagán.
The last update of the CEE results was at 4:00 in the morning and they correspond to 5,295 schools out of 5,567 for 95.11% of the ballots.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.