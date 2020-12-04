The electoral commissioner of the New Progressive Party (NPP), Héctor Joaquín Sánchez, filed a motion today before the State Election Commission (CEE by its Spanish acronym), to request a cease and desist against the Citizen Victory Movement (MVC, Spanish initials( or any official who intends to halt the ballot scrutiny process in place at the Roberto Clemente Coliseum.
This is not the first time that Sánchez has made the complaint and warns that any action that stops the process is contrary to the ruling of the Supreme Court of Puerto Rico. The NPP commissioner indicated that if the CEE does not act, his party will file a legal appeal with the Supreme Court requesting that the responsible parties be declared in contempt.
Sánchez blames MVC Electoral Commissioner Olvin Valentín for the delays and controversies caused during the scrutiny process.
“In fact, on December 1, due to the hostile and obstructive attitude of officials of the MVC political party, we had to initiate criminal proceedings against at least one of its officials. The statement of facts of that day was signed by the table officials of the four political parties who were working together with the defendant and were witnesses to the events," he said.
The most recent complaint by the MVC consists of the fact that during the San Juan vote they have detected around 51 mail-in ballots that supposedly do not appear to have been folded to be inserted inside an envelope. In Sánchez's opinion, this complaint "has had the practical effect of stopping the general scrutiny at tables, at various times, in the case of the five San Juan precincts."
“The MVC officials, in their attempt to stop the scrutiny and not to count the votes properly, allege that the ballots that are not folded are suspicious. The electoral commissioner of the MVC knows very well that ballots of different forms of early voting are deposited at the polls. That is, voting by mail, at home, in confinement and absentee [votes], and that in several of these modalities the ballots are not folded. Even so, they insist on obstructing the processes, which goes against the opinion of the court," the NPP electoral commissioner stated.
In the motion, Sánchez asked CEE President Francisco Rosado Colomer to take action and establish that the actions of the MVC, in particular interrupting the count because a ballot does not appear to have been doubled, constitutes an undue obstacle to the count, prohibited by applicable regulations and standards, and violates the clear mandate of the Supreme Court.
"It's time to stop wasting our time every day with frivolous allegations that are only intended to lengthen the process or stop it. The NPP has been clear that the last vote has to be counted and that the people must already have the certainty of the electoral results," he affirmed.
Just yesterday, Rosado Colomer blamed the MVC and the Popular Democratic Party (PDP) for the delay in the ballot scrutiny of San Juan.
"The commissioners of the fourth party (MVC) and the second party (PDP) want to finish counting all voters. I don't know how they are going to square it because part of those voters are in school 3 (of unit 77) in Javaa, that the last thing I instructed is that if the minutes do not square up, they should recount it from scratch," the CEE president said.
Both the MVC and the PDP defended themselves from the denouncements issued against them.
Natal at the Forefront
In the most recent update shared by the CEE on its website detailing the ballot scrutiny's progress, MVC candidate Manuel Natal is currently leading the race for San Juan City Hall against NPP candidate Miguel Romero, who was the apparent victor after the initial vote count.
The page, last update on Dec. 4 at 12:38 p.m. at the time of this writing, indicates that Natal has currently amassed 40,304 votes (36.4 percent), with Romero falling shortly behind in second place with 38,861 votes (35.1 percent).
So far, 484 out of 540 electoral colleges have been reported, or 89.63 percent.
During the original vote count, Natal was momentarily ahead of the race, until early and absentee ballots came in, largely favoring his NPP opponent.
For his part, Romero's transition team is already holding hearings with municipal officials.
- The Weekly Journal reporter Giovanna Garofalo contributed to this story.
