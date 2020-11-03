Caridad Pierluisi, sister and campaign director of Pedro Pierluisi of the New Progressive Party (NPP), was confident that the preliminary results will keep the gubernatorial candidate at the top in these general elections.
This despite the fact that the results cast to date represent just over 20 percent of the electoral event.
"The information that we are receiving is official, from the State Election Commission (CEE). Their portal failed and that's why people aren't seeing the results. The other thing they told us is that the numbers shown right now are not early votes, but from the electoral colleges that had closed," she stated.
The preliminary results place Pierluisi at the lead for the gubernatorial race with 73,713 votes, followed by Carlos "Charlie" Delgado Altieri, of the Popular Democratic Party (PDP) with 66,194 votes. They are followed by Juan Dalmau, of the Puerto Rican Independence Party (PIP), with 16,037 votes; and Alexandra Lúgaro, of the Citizen Victory Movement (MVC) with 14,478 votes.
The candidates with the lower are votes are Dr. César Vázquez (Dignity Project) with 8,976 votes, and independent candidate Eliezer Molina with 853 votes.
"There are still people in the lines and the processes are being carried out, but we still have an advantage," the campaign director said.
She added that they have been receiving unofficial data and that is why expectations remain that Pierluisi will become governor. "Yes, we have (unofficial data) and obviously they are telling us and that is why we are still happy. However, we will continue with the official numbers and they are what we are reporting."
Inside the Vivo Beach Club in Isla Verde are some NPP leaders speaking with members of the press. While in the outskirts the music of Grupo Manía was heard, who were placed on a stage outside. However, there was no significant audience at the venue
"The important thing for us is that people went to vote for Pierluisi. It's not whether we have people or not," the campaign director said.
She added that the NPP will celebrate "with or without people" and that they would be "more than welcome" if they arrived to Isla Verde. In the Isla Verde Ave., dozens of cars can be heard blasting music and honking their horns, although who they are rooting for is unspecified.
Meanwhile, NPP candidates Jenniffer González, for the race to the resident commissioner's office, and Miguel Romero, for the San Juan mayorship, are also leading in their respective fields.
