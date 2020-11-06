The candidate for the San Juan mayorship under the Citizen Victory Movement (MVC), Manuel Natal, assured that after the votes must be counted again.
According to Natal, there are still thousands of votes left to count from the general elections. "Thousands of votes remain to be counted. In two polling stations, the results could not be transmitted because the memory cards were supposedly damaged," he stated at a press conference on Nov. 6.
Likewise, he asserted that the vote counting process will not end today or tomorrow, contrary to statements issued by State Election Commission (CEE) president Francisco Rosado Colomer. "In fact, it will take several days, even several weeks," he argued.
Natal opined that nobody must claim to have won or lost the race because that would be "highly irresponsible." Even when Natal was temporarily ahead of the race for City Hall, he did not claim apparent victory.
Seeks to Oust Edwin Mundo
People who have arrived to the Roberto Clemente Coliseum in San Juan to be voting volunteers for the MVC have denounced that they have been victims of ridicule and political discrimination by officials under the New Progressive Party (NPP).
In light of these accusations, Natal affirmed that he will file a complaint to prevent Edwin Mundo from participating in the counting process. Mundo is the electoral coordinator of NPP contender Miguel Romero, who reclaimed his lead in the race to rule over Puerto Rico's capital.
"We cannot allow one person, with the alleged authority he claims to have in the NPP, to hang around in a space like the Roberto Clemente Coliseum, frightening or intimidating officials of whichever party or movement they're in. There have already been many incidents in which Mr. Edwin Mundo has disrespected, has threatened, in some cases, officials of the Citizen Victory Movement," Natal added.
Social media users have have published videos of Mundo circling by the tables where the early votes are being counted, as well as a video in which he is seen making a gesture of cutting heads to the area of the stands where MVC officials were supposedly located.
"We will be making the rigorous complaints so that a person like this does not participate in a process as important as the one we are talking about," Natal said.
According to the CEE's 2020 elections portal, which was last updated 12:47 p.m. on Friday, Romero is ahead with 43,874 votes (36.10%), with Natal behind with 41,978 (34.54%). Per the last update, 509 of 515 polling stations have been counted, or 98.83%.
