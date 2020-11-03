The gubernatorial candidate for the Citizen Victory Movement (MVC by its Spanish initials), Alexandra Lúgaro, faced problems this morning when casting her vote, specifically to be able to put the ballot in the electronic counting machine.

As previously reported by THE WEEKLY JOURNAL, after trying several times, an electoral official told her the machine wasn't working for state ballots and that she would have to cast her vote in an alternate ballot.

Lúgaro expressed dissatisfaction with that option and questioned the machines, saying that they were only there as "decoration."

Finally, she ceded to cast her vote manually and told the electoral officials of her party to secure her vote.

The electoral commissioner for the MVC, Olvin Valentín told your correspondent that he raised the concern to the other electoral commissioners to ensure the use of the alternate mechanism when machines don't accept those votes.

Lúgaro cast her vote at the Abraham Lincoln school in Old San Juan early this morning alongside Manuel Natal, her sentimental partner and the MVC candidate for the San Juan mayorship.