The State Election Commission of Puerto Rico (CEE by its Spanish acronym) announced that Sen. Miguel Romero, of the pro-statehood New Progressive Party (NPP), will become the next mayor of San Juan, the island's capital.
The CEE announced the final tally in its general elections portal, where it informed that all 515 polling stations in San Juan had finally been counted, four days after the elections.
For more than 2,000 votes, Romero effectively emerged triumphant over his closest contender, Rep. Manuel Natal, of the Citizen Victory Movement (MVC). However, given that there were more than two candidates and that the race was close, the mayor-elect received less than half the votes, just over 36%.
These are the final vote counts for all five contenders, according to the Commission:
- Miguel Romero (NPP): 44,313 votes (36.22%)
- Manuel Natal (MVC): 42,081 (34.40%)
- Rossana López León (Popular Democratic Party -PDP): 28,146 (23.01%)
- Adrián González Costa (Puerto Rican Independence Party -PIP): 4,021 (3.29%)
- Nelson Rosario Rodríguez (Dignity Project -PD): 3,772 (3.98%)
Romero claims victory after a turbulent race, with Natal at one point being placed at the top. The mayor-elect is currently a senator and also served as the secretary of Labor and Human Resources under the Luis Fortuño administration.
