Miguel Romero, of the pro-statehood New Progressive Party (NPP), was sworn in today, Jan. 11, for the San Juan City Hall at the Tapia Theater in Puerto Rico's capital.
Romero was officially named the mayor of San Juan, after an extensive battle during the ballot scrutiny process, in which his lead was contested by his primary contender, Manuel Natal of the Citizen Victory Movement (MVC, Spanish initials), and then-Mayor Carmen Yulín Cruz, who resigned her post in late December and refused to attend the event.
Gov. Pedro Pierluisi preceded the swearing-in with a message about working toward a better Puerto Rico. The event was attended by other political leaders, including former Gov. Luis Fortuño, former San Juan Mayor Jorge Santini, and the capital's legislators.
Also present was Guaynabo Mayor Ángel Pérez, who said upon his arrival that he signed a collaboration agreement with Romero and the mayor of Bayamón, Ramón Luis Rivera.
During his speech, Romero called for unity and to reject "resentments."
