The candidate for the mayorship of San Juan for the New Progressive Party (NPP), Miguel Romero, reclaimed the advantage for the municipal race, according to the most recent results shared by the State Election Commission (CEE).
According to the latest update in the CEE's portal, at 12:42 a.m., Romero leads with 41,261 votes (35.96%), while Manuel Natal, of the Citizen Victory Movement (MVC), has 40,098 (34.95%) so far.
Yesterday, Natal appointed lawyer and former electoral commissioner Guillermo San Antonio Acha as its representative during the vote count. Throughout yesterday, the MVC candidate was in the lead.
"The NPP has hijacked the electoral process in order to manipulate public opinion. After almost 24 hours without updating results, now they intend to announce only one early voting precinct that favors them... of 25 pending schools," Natal wrote yesterday on his social media accounts.
Moreover, Romero, following this update, wrote on twitter: "The CEE reports an advantage of 1,163 in the votes counted in JAVA-CEE. I thank our electoral team that is fighting to defend the democracy of all San Juan residents so that each and every one of the votes is counted."
¡AHORA! La @ceepr reporta ventaja de 1,163 en los votos escrutados en JAVA-CEE. Agradezco a nuestro equipo electoral que está dando la batalla por defender la democracia de todos los sanjuaneros para que se cuenten todos y cada uno de los votos.— Miguel Romero (@Miguel_Romero_) November 5, 2020
Likewise, Leo Díaz Urbina, Romero's representative in the vote count, said this morning in an interview with NotiUno 630 AM that the pro-statehood candidate will prevail.
"The vote that remains to be counted is the early vote… In all of Puerto Rico, early votes break dramatically in favor of the NPP and its candidates, and this was the case last night. As soon as precincts 1, 2, and 3 began to enter, Miguel Romero is already in the lead by more than 1,000 votes," he said, adding that there is "short time left" to end the counting process.
Meanwhile, NPP Rep. Juan Oscar Morales took the lead for District 03 in San Juan over MVC contender Eva Prados.
The preliminary results indicate that Morales had 8,101 votes (35.03%) versus Prado, who had 7,995 (34.57%). So far, 96.43% of the polling stations have been counted.
The process will carry on throughout the day at the Roberto Clemente Coliseum.
