After midnight, the Citizen Victory Movement's (MVC) candidate for San Juan City Hall, Manuel Natal, took the lead against Miguel Romero, his contender from the pro-statehood New Progressive Party (NPP).
For most of the day, as results kept being released by the State Election Commission (CEE), Romero was at the top for the race to lead Puerto Rico's capital.
However, Natal -who started with fewer than 11% in the earliest preliminary results- gained considerable ground.
Presently, Natal is leading with 39,299 (36.11%), while Romero has 38,337 votes (35.23%). To date, 482 of 515 polling stations have been counted, or 93.59%.
These are the results for the other candidates so far:
- Rossana López León (Popular Democratic Party): 24,127 (22.17%)
- Adrián González Costa (Puerto Rican Independence Party): 3,557 (3.27%)
- Nelson Rosario Rodríguez (dignity Project): 3,500 (3.22%)
