The gubernatorial candidate for the Citizen Victory Movement (MVC), Alexandra Lúgaro, opined today, at the beginning of the general elections, that "only with alliances we will recover what we have lost."
"Myself, the country, we support a collective project, to work together in [the island's] recovery," said Lúgaro, referencing the devastation caused by Hurricane Maria in 2017, last January's earthquakes, and the COVID-19 pandemic.
According to Lúgaro, who was in Old San Juan to vote in the company of her daughter, Valentina, and her partner, the MVC San Juan mayorship candidate Manuel Natal, “we are betting to win, because we are urged to have political control , since the governmental decisions that are approaching will affect us for decades."
She underscored that “only with alliances are we going to recover what we have lost. I hope everyone is waiting to make that change that we need. We are ready to govern and we do not come to improvise."
Lúgaro and Natal arrived at the Abraham Lincoln school in Old San Juan, where the former faced difficulties when casting her vote at the ballots. At the time of casting her vote, the machine did not accept it. An official then told her to put it in an urn. Finally, the candidate cast the ballot and asked an official of her community to take care of these votes.
This is the second time that Lúgaro has run for governor, but it is the first time she has run under the banner of a party. In previous elections, she came in third place as an independent candidate for the first time.
Meanwhile, Natal came to politics as a representative for the Popular Democratic Party (PDP). In August 2018, Natal left this party and became an independent legislator before announcing his affiliation and eventual aspiration under the banner of the MVC.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.