ATLANTA (AP) — Georgia Democrat Jon Ossoff has won his Senate runoff election.
His victory makes him the youngest U.S. senator and gives Democrats control the Senate for the opening of Democrat Joe Biden’s presidency.
Ossoff, 33, defeated 71-year-old Republican David Perdue, who held the seat for the past six years and had the strong support of outgoing President Donald Trump.
THIS IS A BREAKING NEWS UPDATE.
Raphael Warnock, who served as pastor for the same Atlanta church where civil rights leader Martin Luther King Jr. preached, becomes the first African American from Georgia elected to the Senate. And Ossoff becomes the state’s first Jewish senator and, at 33 years old, the Senate’s youngest member.
Their success is a symbol of a striking shift in Georgia’s politics as the swelling number of diverse, college-educated voters flex their power in the heart of the Deep South.
This week’s elections mark the formal finale to the turbulent 2020 election season. The unusually high stakes transformed Georgia, once a solidly Republican state, into one of the nation’s premier battlegrounds for the final days of Trump’s presidency — and likely beyond.
