Rep. Jenniffer González (R-PR), of the New Progressive Party (NPP), affirmed she is confident she will be reelected for the role of resident commissioner, while also stating that Puerto Rico's political crisis is not caused by the political parties, but by voters.
González and her mother arrived at the Salvador Grau middle school in Carolina, where she cast a single vote under the NPP symbol and also voted "yes" for statehood in the political status referendum.
"I feel at ease and happy. This contest ends here. The work of many months ends here. Never before had so many federal funds been achieved for the island, and I have many more things to offer," González said.
The current resident commissioner noted that her candidacy and that of Pedro Pierluisi, her party's gubernatorial candidate, represent continuity in federal funds that have been allocated for the island's recovery.
"Throwing back all that process that has already begun could be very dangerous for Puerto Rico. It could represent two or three years of delay. We are on our way," González affirmed.
Regarding the plebiscite, the official said: "the people of Puerto Rico are very clear that if we had not been part of the United States with the hurricane, the earthquakes and the pandemic, we would be like Venezuela and Cuba who have had a very dark time."
"A vote for no means saying no to the United States. It means that when I go to look for additional funds to what the federal formula allows, they will tell me no because they want to be a republic," she stated.
When responding to the press, González said that the political crisis affecting Puerto Rico "is the responsibility of the people" because it is "the people who choose their leaders."
"People are the ones who choose those who appear on the ballot. This is not about political parties. It is the people who must be held accountable," she said.
Faced with the possibility of a non-traditional candidate for the governorship, González limited himself to answering that "there is a democracy and the majority vote must be respected."
"This is a competition. One team will win and others will lose, but there has to be respect for the results. I urge all those who do not prevail to respect the majority vote and work with whoever is," the congresswoman said.
However, González ended her statement by emphasizing that “those who claim that because others have already governed, it is up to others to govern, are wrong. There is a democracy and the majority rules."
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.