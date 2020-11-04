In the end, the effervescence of Juan Dalmau's character translated into votes and the Puerto Rica Independence Party (PIP) made history in the general elections that took place on Tuesday, Nov. 3.
Dalmau achieved overwhelming support at the polls and the PIP achieved political growth so that the franchise was registered for the first time since 2000. At the end of this article, it had obtained 98,565 votes for 12.8 percent with 67% of the schools reported.
In turn, the party's candidate for the Senate by accumulation, María De Lourdes Santiago, and the representative by accumulation, Denis Márquez, secured their seats in the Legislature.
Santiago occupied the first position with 62,210 votes (10.5%), doubling in votes to current Senate President Thomas Rivera Schatz, of the New Progressive Party (NPP), who accumulated 45,347 votes. For his part, Márquez was second with 70.954.
"We have made history. Today's result is unprecedented in the country's political history. Today, the PIP rises as the new political force in Puerto Rico. We achieved not only in the first positions of María De Lourdes Santiago to the Senate and Denis Márquez to the House, but we have increased six times what we had obtained in the last elections. We have to feel and satisfied with the work done," Dalmau said at a press conference right before 11:00 p.m. at the PIP's headquarters in the Roosevelt Ave. in San Juan.
Dalmau–who thanked the thousands of candidates who accompanied him during this campaign and the people who placed their trust in him– said that he will continue with the construction of his 'Patria Nueva' (New Homeland) government project.
"I have to thank the voters who placed their trust on me. When you vote with conscience, you always win and today we rise as winners," he stated. "I am satisfied with the work done, but tomorrow we will continue to build a new homeland. Let them know that there is Juan Dalmau for a while."
He added that "the red and blue (PDP and NPP) bipartisanship is defeated. This is important for the country to consider that no party should be called a majority. The numbers reflect that the candidates who are projected as winners do not represent even 40%."
"Today begins a new stage and an enormous work to build that new homeland," he affirmed.
Dalmau also stated that this historical moment was due to the constancy and perseverance that the moment would come to awaken the conscience of the people.
"It also has to do with my unmatched sympathy," he said, laughing. "But there was also a more human dimension that awakened consciousness."
"I think they are people to whom the message of Patria Nueva reached. I don't think that all the people who voted for me are pro-independence. But I have to persuade them in these next few years," Dalmau added.
In 2016, the PIP only achieved 33,729 (2.1%) with Santiago's candidacy for governor.
