Puerto Rico Gov. Wanda Vázquez highlighted today, Nov. 4, women's participation in the general elections, held yesterday.
Vázquez, the island's second female governor -albeit unelected-, used social media to commend women for exercising their constitutional right to participate in local politics.
Through her Twitter account, the official congratulated "all the brave women who competed [in the electoral race] and who were favored by our people in these elections for different roles."
In the message, she opined that "occupying decision-making positions in politics advance the search for equality. Spaces that we should be occupying."
Felicito a todas las mujeres valientes que aspiraron y que han sido favorecidas por nuestro pueblo en estas elecciones para diferentes puestos. El ocupar puestos de toma decisiones en la política, promueven el adelantar la búsqueda de la igualdad. Espacios que debemos ir ocupando— Wanda Vázquez Garced (@wandavazquezg) November 4, 2020
Among the positions that were won by women there are mayors, legislators, and incumbent Resident Commissioner Jenniffer González.
Moreover, last night she congratulated the apparent governor-elect, Pedro Pierluisi, and González, "as well as every candidate who received the people's favor."
