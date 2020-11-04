Although the State Elections Commission (SEC) has yet to certify the final results of the race for La Fortaleza, the latest numbers show the New Progressive Party’s (NPP) Pedro Pierluisi in the lead over his main rival, the Popular Democratic Party’s (PDP) Charlie Delgado.
As of press time, and with 95 percent of the polling stations reporting, these were the official results from the SEC:
1. Pedro Pierluisi (NPP): 380,704 (32.40%)
2. Carlos Delgado Altieri (PDP): 368,389 (31.36%)
3. Alexandra Lúgaro (Citizen Victory Movement): 170,741 (14.53%)
4. Juan Dalmau (P.R. Independence Party): 163,825 (13.94%)
5. César Vázquez (Dignity Project): 82,938 (7.06%)
6. Eliezer Molina (Independent): 8,268 (0.70%)
Pierluisi has publicly declared victory, but the early voting results are still being tallied. However, the conventional wisdom is that these votes will favor Pierluisi.
As observers note, this has been an atypical year due to the worldwide coronavirus pandemic – and in Puerto Rico, it has been an atypical four-year term.
The island has experienced the massive devastation of Hurricane Maria in Sept. 2017; the political upheaval of last summer, culminating in the resignation of then-Gov. Ricardo Rosselló; the series of earthquakes earlier this year; and then the emergency of the COVID-19 pandemic in March.
At the same time, Puerto Rico has been grappling with a long-term economic recession, a demographic challenge as residents have left the island for the U.S. mainland, and the government’s bankruptcy-like process under the federal Promesa law.
There is no doubt that whoever wins La Fortaleza will inherit a complicated economic panorama.
Faced with the complex economic, health, political and social crisis affecting Puerto Rico, various economists interviewed by THE WEEKLY JOURNAL assure that it is urgent to rethink the government’s institutional structures in order to mitigate the economy’s weaknesses and have an efficient response to future emergencies.
According to economist Santos Negrón, the main actor in the economy is the institutional framework of the government, which, in his opinion, has shown serious deficiencies in all its components. He affirmed that if it is not strengthened, the government will never be able to ensure the much-needed economic growth.
“It is vital that government institutions — and I mean the courts, regulatory systems, security, public health and essential services — function efficiently. This is necessary for the economy to run and for economic development. When the institutional framework weakens, the economy cannot recover,” the economist said.
Negrón emphasized that government failures weaken the economy, which in turn, gives way to market failures. “One thing is clearly tied to the other. When the two failures are combined, it is a lousy scenario and not very encouraging. That is what we are experiencing right now,” he added.
The expert attributed the existing institutional stagnation to the de-professionalization of the public system and the weakening of the merit system. “The government has become a reflection of political power. People with the necessary academic training or experience are excluded because they do not share the political ideals [of those in power]. That reduces the productivity and efficiency of the government,” he said.
Moreover, Sergio Marxuach, director of Public Policy of the Center for a New Economy (CNE), also agreed that the de-professionalization of the government and the strong political influence in public agencies have weakened the norms that govern these respective operations.
He made it clear that for institutions to function, a set of formal and informal rules and trained personnel are required to enforce them. However, he assured that it is necessary that the regulations have the endorsement of the political parties involved.
“When the governing rules do not have consensus among political actors, that leads to a system that is dysfunctional. This is exactly what happened with the Electoral Code. They changed the rules of the process without consensus and there was a disaster with the primaries. That is replicated throughout the government,” Marxuach stated.
Meanwhile, economist José Alameda argued that economic development, levels of corruption and the government’s response depend on how the institutions are organized and the effectiveness of their work. “Everything is due to the institutional framework. It depends on the laws, incentives, organizational structures, agencies...,” he mentioned.
“In 1948, under the mandate of the economist Rexford Tugwell, Puerto Rico benefited from an institutional framework created by the Planning Board, the Government Development Bank, the Highways Authority, the Electric Power Authority... but corruption, mismanagement and politicking have undermined their base of effectiveness,” Alameda added.
Given this, Marxuach underscored that to put the government’s institutional framework to work efficiently, no more money is needed. As detailed, in 1948 the net per capita income in Puerto Rico was $256 per person and the infrastructure was rudimentary, but in that year’s elections the votes were quickly counted despite limitations. “In 1948, we had less money, but better institutions,” he commented.
Likewise, Marxuach stressed that without a change in the government’s institutional framework, all the efforts made to resolve the situations that affect Puerto Rico — including the restructuring of the government debt of $72 billion — could be unsuccessful. “Much of what needs to be done to resolve the crises we are going through can be done with legislation, but they are not able to reach political agreements,” he said.
According to Alameda, in order to implement a new efficient institutional framework, it is necessary, first of all, to carry out a comprehensive study of the government that reflects what the country’s needs are. “A new framework of agencies and a new government structure are needed to allow Puerto Rico to be extremely depoliticized,” he said.
“In security, a structure that combines local and federal government is needed to tackle crime. In education, given the changes, an effective structure adapted to new challenges is needed. And so on, put together a government structure adapted to the new reality,” Alameda stated.
Economists Association: Attracting Capital a Must
The Puerto Rico Economists Association conducted an analysis of the economic platforms of the island’s five political parties, noting that for the most part, they were deficient in focus, structure and feasibility, and accountability. In general, the association found that the most important challenges Puerto Rico is facing are related to education, the environment, demographic changes, government institutions, health, investments, the labor market, poverty and economic inequality, public debt, and physical and technological infrastructure.
In terms of specific recommendations to help move the economy forward, the association said the governor-elect must develop a policy of foreign and local capital under equal conditions. This would help attract companies that are dedicated to research, development and innovation. At the same time, the new administration should establish a fund to invest in research with investment from these companies; demand a publicly available audit of Puerto Rico’s debt and negotiate a haircut with creditors. Healthcare should also be a priority during and after the coronavirus pandemic.
“After the great challenges we have faced as a country — hurricanes, earthquakes, the pandemic and debt, among others — we deserve more from those who aspire to govern Puerto Rico for the next four years. We deserve something more than being satisfactory or achieving the bare minimum. The country needs real, executable plans with results that are measurable and comparable. We deserve no less,” said Alba Brugueras, the president of the Economists Association.
Meanwhile, another economist, Gustavo Vélez, outlined the five economic reforms that urgently needed, starting at the “broken” Puerto Rico Electric Power Authority (Prepa). “Without access to capital markets and outdated infrastructure, the only way to rehabilitate it is through a public-private partnership model. The federal government’s $13 billion injection is conditional on Prepa’s operation passing into private hands,” he said.
Second, the permits process for the private sector remains problematic, as it still takes months of jumping through hurdles, he indicated. “Reformulating the permits system is essential to improve the island’s competitiveness and reduce the costs of doing business.”
Third, Puerto Rico’s tax system “criminalizes” work and investment, Vélez stated. “High tax rates respond to the model of a large government that spends beyond the true capabilities of the economy. Similarly, the inventory tax is nefarious for merchants, who have to pay a tax without having sold a single product.”
Fourth, restructuring the island’s debt has still not been completed, more than three years after the central government declared bankruptcy, he noted.
Fifth, corruption must be tackled effectively. “Lack of government transparency and corruption damages the island’s credibility with the local and international business community. It is imperative to restore credibility in institutions and root out public corruption,” he said.
— Reporter Christian G. Ramos Segarra contributed to this story.
