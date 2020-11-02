New Progressive Party gubernatorial candidate Pedro Pierluisi and Rep. Jenniffer González (R-PR), who seeks reelection as resident commissioner, closed their campaign with a drive-in rally last Sunday, November 1, two days before the general elections.
The event took place in the parking premises of the Juan Ramón Lubriel stadium in Bayamón, where a pro-statehood, pro-NPP message prevailed. Attendees were also encouraged to vote in favor of the statehood in the political status referendum that will accompany the general ballots.
"The other five [gubernatorial] candidates do not [have the capacity]. It's as simple as that. I have always said 'present' in Puerto Rico every time I have the opportunity to serve. I served well to my people as secretary of Justice. i served well to my people as resident commissioner. Four years ago, I aspired the governorship; back then it wasn't my time, now it's my time," said Pierluisi, who took the main stage to address attendees at 6:25 p.m.
"I offer you my experience, my capacity, my trajectory, and I place myself once again at your disposal. 26 years ago, my family lost my brother, victim of violence. Back then, I was secretary of Justice and he was the assistant of then-Governor Pedro Rosselló. A 28-year-old with a promising future. Back then, when I said goodbye to the mourning, I said that I hoped his passing would not be in vain... and it was not in vain because the life that was taken from my brother, I have kept living intensely," he affirmed.
In that regard, he said that since then he has been preparing himself to lead Puerto Rico "for the well-being of the entire people, to unify the people, to achieve that equality." He added: "I want to build a Puerto Rico of which we can all feel proud. I want every son and daughter of this land to dream big again."
Pierluisi was introduced by González, who also sent a powerful message to attendees, underscoring the importance of exercising their constitutional right to vote.
"Did you see the debate? I ask you that question because for the past years, we see and hear those leaders of the past who talk to us about the things that we can't do, but I hope that next Tuesday we will permanently challenge those candidates who failed the people," the resident commissioner said, highlighting her achievements and discussing the next projects that she would like to foster in the U.S. Congress.
The activity to seal the campaign began officially at 3:00 p.m., where the gates to the stadium were opened to place all citizens who wanted to participate in this event that was undoubtedly atypical due to the COVID-19 pandemic. Despite that, hundreds of citizens attended the rally, and thousands more were watching the event through Facebook Live.
Waving both the Puerto Rico and U.S. flags, as well as others alluding to different NPP icons, hundreds of citizens participated in a festive event that included performances by A Son de Guerra and La Banda Algarete.
The activity began, as per usual, with the national anthems of Puerto Rico and the U.S. mainland. Subsequently, there was a display of different messages recorded by former NPP governors Carlos Romero Barceló and Luis Fortuño; former Bayamón Mayor Ramón Luis Rivera; Canóvanas Mayor Lornna Soto; and the mayors of Yauco, Arecibo, and Guaynabo, Ángel Luis Torres Ortiz, Carlos Molina, and Ángel Pérez, respectively.
"I am convinced that Pierluisi has the capability, the experience, and the commitment to lead. On Nov. 3, vote 'yes' for statehood, vote under the palm tree (the NPP's logo), vote for Pierluisi," Romero Barceló said.
He was echoed by Miguel Romero -candidate for the San Juan mayorship-, House Speaker Carlos "Johnny" Méndez, and Senate President Thomas Rivera Schatz, among others.
