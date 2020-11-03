The federal prosecutor's office has received complaints from voters during today's electoral process, said the spokeswoman for that office in Puerto Rico, Lymarie Llovet.
"Calls have been received from people with information on electoral matters. We continue to work as a team to evaluate the information and take the pertinent actions," Llovet.
She declined to specify the number of calls.
The head of the federal prosecutor's office, W. Stephen Muldrow, has announced on several occasions that that office will be vigilant of the electoral process.
Muldrow assigned prosecutor Seth Erbe, director of the white collar division, in charge of these cases.
The traditional Election Day Program furthers these goals and also seeks to ensure public confidence in the integrity of the electoral process by providing local points of contact within the Department for the public to report potential electoral fraud and violations of the rights of voters while polling stations are open on Election Day.
Federal law protects against crimes such as intimidating or bribing voters, buying and selling votes, impersonating voters, altering vote counts, filling the polls, and marking voters' ballots against their will or regardless of their opinion. There are also special protections for the rights of voters and establishes that they can vote free of acts that intimidate or harass them.
For example, people who act with the intent to interrupt or intimidate voters in polling stations by questioning or challenging them, or by taking photos or videos, under the pretext that they are actions to uncover illegal voting may violate federal voting rights. Additionally, federal law protects the right of voters to mark their own ballot or have a person of their choosing assist them (when voters need help due to disability or illiteracy).
