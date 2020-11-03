Eliezer Molina, the only independent gubernatorial candidate for Puerto Rico, opted to do the line to cast his vote "like any other citizen" and refused preferential treatment at the Manuel Méndez Liciaga school in San Sebastián.
Molina claimed in an interview with NotiCentro (channel 4) that someone tried to block him from entering the electoral college for using a face mask with the Puerto Rican flag.
Meanwhile, he underscored that he would do the line "with everybody, under the sun, under the heat," a stark contrast to the other gubernatorial candidates, who did not make their respective lines.
"I am different; they are alike," he stated.
Molina announced that regardless of the result at the polls, he will continue his fight for the protection of the environment and will also continue to offer “free workshops for small merchants to be able to make their business plan and be able to undertake. Trying to carry a message of union of the people, that we are not divided by party, by ideology."
(0) comments
