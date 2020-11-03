The gubernatorial candidate for the Puerto Rican Independence Party (PIP), Juan Dalmau, stated that he is confident that he is message encouraging a 'Patria Nueva' (New Homeland) will prevail in the ballots.

Dalmau arrived at the CeDIn elementary school of the Interamerican University of Puerto Rico around 10:30 a.m. to cast his vote, accompanied by his wife, Griselle Morales, and his two children, Gabriel and Sofía Dalmau, whom he called his "inspiration" throughout this unorthodox electoral cycle. After stepping down from his vehicle, the gubernatorial hopeful was surrounded by members of the press, while voters who were at the electoral college's premises gave him a warm welcome.

Dalmau affirmed that the island is ready to let go of the bipartisan politics that has dominated its public sphere since the creation of the Commonwealth of Puerto Rico, nearly seven decades ago.

"I believe that the country is more conscious today after a political term where there have been hurricanes, the pandemic, the resignation of a governor midway. It has been a historic term and today will not be the exception. We will make history," he asserted.

The pro-independence candidate reminded the historic events that transpired in the summer of 2019, in which thousands of citizens protested for days at the Calle de La Fortaleza in San Juan to demand the resignation of then-Governor Ricardo Rosselló. This, following accusations of corruption and misuse of recovery funds after the devastation caused by Hurricane Maria in September 2017.

According to Dalmau, the corruption allegations that have engulfed the present four-year term, plus the protests that ended with Rosselló's resignation, are a gear to inspire new generation of voters who, according to the candidate, are unsatisfied with the bipartite system.

"Last summer, the youth managed to inspire other generations, and they will do so today at the polls... Today what is going to be determined is who is going to assume the responsibilities of a government that is bankrupt, that has suffered," he stated.

Regarding the political status referendum, in which residents will vote in favor or against statehood for the island, Dalmau reiterated his call to select "no" and bet on building a new, sovereign Puerto Rico.

Moreover, Dalmau, acknowledged that this electoral process is different from its predecessors in light of the COVID-19 pandemic. Despite the possibility of a longer wait time in order to maintain health protocols, the candidate encourages voters to make their voices heard.

"My call is to go out and vote; to be patient. We are in extraordinary conditions—we are in a pandemic, we have to maintain distancing—but go out and vote... Let's make a New Homeland," he affirmed.

Voters Confident in a New Government

As attendees waited for the PIP candidate to arrive to the electoral college, Nahir Boscio told THE WEEKLY JOURNAL that she hopes for a reawakening in the collective conscious.

"My biggest expectation is to begin to see a change in the way the electorate makes their decisions when they come to the polls," said Boscio, who cast her vote in another electoral college early in the morning without major complications, but was present at CeDIn to help her father, who is of elderly age and has Parkinson's disease.

Regarding what she expects from other voters, she said: "a more informed decision, a decision that is more in accordance with what the candidates can do for the people versus political ideals that are irrelevant when one goes to vote, such as statehood, independence. That they inform themselves and vote for the candidates who can help the people to move forward and help economic development, help reduce crime, etc."

Likewise, Annette Purcell affirmed that these are the first general elections in which she is not voting under a single party. "My expectations are that the people have really understood the messages and that a change in bipartisanship will really emerge. I used to belong to the bipartisanship, but this time I decided to study and choose the best [candidate]," Purcell said.

"I liked Dalmau, I already voted, and for different [candidates] because I did not vote for a single party. I voted mixed. I guided myself by the candidacy, because I liked what it said and I voted mixed for the first time. This is my first time doing it and let me tell you, I was kind of scared," she said, adding that her deceased family members would have been pleased with her vote.