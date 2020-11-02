The Citizen Victory Movement (MVC by its Spanish initials) mobilized a considerable amount of followers to the premises of the Hiram Bithorn Stadium in San Juan, where gubernatorial candidate Alexandra Lúgaro addressed the audience on several occasions.
From early afternoon on Sunday, November 1, long lines of vehicles began to arrive to enter the stadium parking lot, where the different candidates of the movement participated in the event.
"May this be the beginning of an evening filled with much celebration," Lúgaro said upon taking the stage, and reminded that the recently formed party has made many efforts to earn followers. She underscored that the movement has "already achieved many victories."
Lúgaro's first message was scheduled for 3:45 p.m. in an event that was also attended by the other MVC candidates, including: Zayira Jordán Conde, resident commissioner candidate; Ana Irma Rivera Lassén and Rafael Bernabe, for senators by accumulation; José Bernardo Márquez and Mariana Nogales for representatives by accumulation; and Rep. Manuel Natal, Lúgaro's romantic partner and candidate for the San Juan mayorship.
Moreover, Natal spent last Saturday at an event titled 'Historic Rally: the Path to Victory,' with tours of different parts of the capital city. Meanwhile, when addressing the public, Lúgaro affirmed that the MVC is not about figures, not even about her, and affirmed that "this is our movement." In the activity, there was ample musical participation with artists who support the movement and expressed themselves in favor of the MVC's candidacies.
One of the most anticipated figures was the singer Lucecita Benítez, known as the National Voice of Puerto Rico, who sang 'Genesis,' an interpretation with which she won the OTI Festival. Oubao Moin also sang at the end. "We are going to change things for the love of our country," Lúgaro repeated several times, before saying goodbye to her followers at the end of the night.
