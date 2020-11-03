It comes as surprise to no one that Carlos "Charlie" Delgado Altieri, the gubernatorial candidate under the Popular Democratic Party (PDP), voted fully for his party and chose "no" in the "Statehood, Yes or No" political status referendum for Puerto Rico held today, Nov. 3, at the general elections.
"This referendum has been a waste of money, exactly $2 million, in a country that is living one of its worst economic crises in its history," said the pro-Commonwealth candidate, who voted in his municipality of Isabela, where he served as mayor for nearly 20 years.
Moreover, he assured voters that if "yes" prevailed in the plebiscite, "I will be defending the will of the people in Washington, D.C.," adding that he hopes Democratic presidential candidate Joe Biden will prevail against current U.S. President Donald J. Trump.
The candidate posted a picture on his Twitter account showing his ballots, with the hashtag #JuntosGanamos (Together We Win).
❌❌❌ #JuntosGanamos pic.twitter.com/uES5sakwhv— Charlie Delgado Altieri (@DelgadoAltieri) November 3, 2020
Polls indicate that the gubernatorial race is close between Delgado Altieri and his contender in the New Progressive Party (NPP), Pedro Pierluisi. Meanwhile, the candidates outside the two parties that have governed the island for nearly seven decades affirm that the people are ready to break with the bipartite system.
- The Weekly Journal reporter Giovanna Garofalo contributed to this story.
