The president of the State Election Commission of Puerto Rico (CEE), Francisco Rosado Colomer, announced that the vote counting process of the general elections would end today in the Roberto Clemente Coliseum and that—in all likelihood—there would be a clearer scenario of the various candidacies that are still unconfirmed, such as the race for the San Juan City Hall.
Moreover, he announced that the counting process—which consists of recounting the votes cast and those who haven't been documented yet—would not begin until next week. He stated that that process requires different logistics in the coliseum and an orientation process with more CEE officials.
"We have to close the event (counting) to start doing a logistics of the counting on how many counts the numbers are reflecting us so far. Perhaps when we are counting the votes during the recounting, something new comes up, but at least we can have a composition of the place to start," he stated.
According to Rosado Colomer, there are still 100 briefcases that haven't been counted and an unknown number of ballots. "We want to evaluate (if after counting) we certify applications in a staggered manner. As we close seals we certify with that seal," he said.
The CEE president claimed that the counting delay was due to the volume of early voting they received. "You want to close the event with the highest number of votes counted because the counting director needs to know the preliminary numbers to be able to make his work plan because the projections of the count come from there," he affirmed.
“The decision is to close the event today. What remains you have to leave for scrutiny as such. It has always been done this way, what happens is that previously the Administrative Board of Absentee and Early Voting (Javaa) had between 5,000 to 10,000 voters whose vote had not been counted. Now, we probably have 20,000 or more or less according to the briefcases that are going to be distributed throughout the island," he added.
At the beginning of the counting process, additional votes would be added from the vote by mail and the vote added by hand. “Next Monday we intend to do COVID-19 tests and give the conference to the guidance officials to begin counting. Sit them at the table on Tuesday," Rosado Colomer said.
It is also expected that after counting, the CEE will issue a preliminary certification on the results of these general elections. That is to say, to date there is no candidacy certified by the CEE.
“The event closes today, the scrutiny closes in two or three weeks and the final certification is always when the scrutiny ends. The partial certification of candidacies will be available when the event ends. What we gave were law announcements even though they are official numbers," he said.
Denounces Lack of Education
Prompted by THE WEEKLY JOURNAL, Rosado Colomer denied that the variation in the results released by the CEE—from Tuesday to today—is related to irregularities in the electoral process.
“I think that many of the fears that there may be of the electoral system are based on the lack of orientation to that part of the population and I believe that we have to be more effective in it on the part of the commission. Education eliminates this type of fear that may arise and that is why we give access to the press through visuals and we explain part of the process and that what is happening is not atypical," he said.
He pointed out, for example, that an electoral event has never been closed with all the votes counted, and recalled that the CEE is operating under unorthodox conditions.
“The final certification is given at the end of counting. It has always been done that way. Preliminary certifications of the previous Electoral Code mandated that the CEE had up to 72 hours to certify preliminarily. The new Electoral Code does not establish that limitation and that is why today we are going to finish because the electoral calendar says that we must start on Monday, because we are making the entire transition for that day," he said.
He explained that the results on the CEE website were delayed, but not on the internal servers of the Commission. “The results are always going to vary. If you verify the results of two days ago they are different from what we have today. What happens is the access that the outside public has to our page that fell," he said.
Rosado Colomer indicated that the CEE's Informatics Office doubled the servers they had available, but admitted that it was not enough. “We gave access. It stopped us when the page fell," he said.
