The president of the State Election Commission of Puerto Rico (CEE), Francisco Rosado Colomer, offered a statement to members of the press to provide information on the finding of more than 150 ballot boxes that have not been counted.
He indicated that the boxes found are "badly organized," from the vaults.
To date, it is unknown how many ballots are encased in those boxes.
"I must tell the people of Puerto Rico to trust in transparency in the process, that all votes will be counted here... your vote has weight and it is important for the Commission," Rosado Colomer, who reiterated that the vaults sheltering the ballot boxes were highly unorganized.
The electoral commissioner of the Popular Democratic Party (PDP), Nicolás Gautier, informed on the missing ballots minutes prior to the CEE president's statement.
"Those 163 ballot boxes that appeared today... We will open them. Once we open them and draw up the act, then we will know how many have live material—which is what we call the ballots that are voted—and how many do not have live material," Gautier said.
The news comes one week after the Nov. 3 general elections and after the CEE claimed in its 2020 elections portal that 100% of votes had been counted.
