The gubernatorial candidate for Proyecto Dignidad (Dignity Project), Dr. César Vázquez, exercised his right to vote at the Ramón Marín Solá elementary school in Guaynabo, fully confident that he will prevail and that his party will be registered in the Sate Elections Commission (CEE).
"I already have my pin for Fortaleza (the governor's mansion)," Vázquez said after voting in the four ballots.
He arrived around 11:00 a.m., half an hour behind, to the electoral college, where there were hundreds of voters in a long line that circled the Muñoz Rivera suburb.
After casting his vote, Vázquez showed his ballots, in which he voted for himself and his party's candidate for resident commissioner, Ada Norah Henríquez, while also voting for his party's candidates for the Legislature.
Leaves Status Plebiscite in Blank
"Puerto Rico deserves a process that is truly democratic, with formulas that have been explained to the people with clarity," said Vázquez, who didn't vote for any municipal candidate.
Vázquez also opined that Proyecto Dignidad will be registered as an official party in the future.
"Proyecto Dignidad did not emerge to win this election... Regardless of what happens these elections, we will keep working for the people of Puerto Rico," he affirmed.
"Not only will we be registered, but we will take our candidates by accumulation to the House and Senate. And we hope that other candidates will too. As Rubén Blades said: 'life gives you surprises," he said.
