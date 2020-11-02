Former Vice President Joe Biden leads President Donald Trump by 62% to 29% among Latino voters registered nationally, according to a new NBC News/Wall Street Journal/Telemundo poll released on Sunday.
The poll's findings show Biden holding a narrower advantage among Latino voters compared to Hillary Clinton at this point during the 2016 presidential race. In a November 2016 NBC News/Wall Street Journal/Telemundo poll, Clinton led Trump by 62% to 20% among registered Hispanic voters.
A story about the results of the NBC News/Wall Street Journal/Telemundo poll is available in Spanish on Telemundo.com. Highlights of both poll results will be featured on Noticias Telemundo's Sunday newscasts at 6:30 p.m EDT/5:30 pm CT and 11:30 p.m. EDT/10:30 CT.
Some of the key findings include:
59% of Latino voters disapprove of President Trump's job performance, with 47% saying they strongly disapprove; 32% approve
Latino voters view President Trump's handling of the economy favorably, with 49% approving of how he handles the economy compared to 39% who disapprove
59% of Latino voters say they believe the country is headed on the wrong track; 24% say it is headed in the right direction, with 10% saying they are not sure
63% of Latinos say they are "very interested" in the election
Biden holds a 71% to 19% lead among female Latino voters, but a narrower 51% to 42% advantage among male Latino voters
72% of Latinos say they plan to vote early, with 58% saying they have already voted. 22% say they plan to vote in person on Election Day
Nearly two-thirds -- 64% -- of Latino voters say they disapprove of President Trump's handling of the coronavirus pandemic, with 28% saying they approve
59% of Latinos say they believe the worst of the pandemic is yet to come, 22% say the worst is over
42% of Latinos say the pandemic has changed their lives in a "very major way" and 28% said it has impacted their lives in "a fairly major way." 22% say it has changed their lives in "only a small way"
The poll was conducted by Hart Research Associates between October 29 and October 31, 2020 and has a margin of error of +/- 4.84 percentage points. The NBC News/Wall Street Journal/Telemundo poll interviewed an oversample of 410 registered Latino voters included in a NBC News/Wall Street Journal poll of all voters released on Sunday.
The NBC News/Wall Street Journal/Telemundo poll was conducted as part of Telemundo's "Decision 2020" initiative, a non-partisan multiplatform news and civic engagement effort to provide Latinos with comprehensive information and resources on this year's election. It is the final Telemundo poll before the election, culminating a yearlong series of Telemundo local and national surveys focused on the Latino electorate.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.