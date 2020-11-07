In what has been one of the most unorthodox general elections in recent history, Democratic candidate Joe Biden secured the electoral votes he needed to secure his spot in the White House, set to become the 46th president of the United States.

Following reports of his win in Pennsylvania and effectively surpassing 270 votes from the Electoral College, the former vice president released his first statement as president-elect, urging for peace.

"I am honored and humbled by the trust the American people have placed in me and in Vice President-elect Harris. In the face of unprecedented obstacles, a record number of Americans voted. Proving once again, that democracy beats deep in the heart of America," Biden said.

He added: "With the campaign over, it's time to put the anger and the harsh rhetoric behind us and come together as a nation. It's time for America to unite. And to heal. We are the United States of America. And there's nothing we can't do, if we do it together."

Biden also shared a brief version of his statement on his social media.

"America, I’m honored that you have chosen me to lead our great country. The work ahead of us will be hard, but I promise you this: I will be a President for all Americans — whether you voted for me or not. I will keep the faith that you have placed in me," he wrote.

Meanwhile, Sen. Kamala Harris, who will become the first Black person and woman to serve as vice president of the nation -and who initially ran against Biden in the primaries- stated: "This election is about so much more than @JoeBiden or me. It’s about the soul of America and our willingness to fight for it. We have a lot of work ahead of us. Let’s get started." In a follow-up tweet, she said, "We did it, [Biden]."

Moreover, President Donald Trump, who has been declaring foul play and fraud throughout the counting process, affirmed that he did not accept the official numbers reported. "I WON THIS ELECTION, BY A LOT!," he tweeted. Meanwhile, in a press release shared by his campaign, Trump asserted that Biden is reacting hastily to the win, supported by the news media.

"We all know why Joe Biden is rushing to falsely pose as the winner, and why his media allies are trying so hard to help him: they don’t want the truth to be exposed. The simple fact is this election is far from over," he said.

"Joe Biden has not been certified as the winner of any states, let alone any of the highly contested states headed for mandatory recounts, or states where our campaign has valid and legitimate legal challenges that could determine the ultimate victor. In Pennsylvania, for example, our legal observers were not permitted meaningful access to watch the counting process. Legal votes decide who is president, not the news media," he added.

Trump Reacts to Biden Win Denounces irregularities in the counting process

The president has denounced anomalies in the vote counting process, including votes cast in the name deceased citizens, polling station volunteers counting inadequately, among others. Riled up by these accusations of attempts against democracy, several protests have erupted across the nation by his supporters, some of them branding firearms.

The general elections took place last Tuesday, Nov. 3, in a highly atypical year defined by natural disasters, racial tensions, and the coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic, the latter of which has caused over 237,000 deaths in the United States to date.

Trump had already submitted lawsuits to recount votes cast in swing states that were reportedly secured by Biden. As such, his supporters expect an event akin to the presidencial race between Al Gore and George W. Bush in 2000, in which the latter was declared president-elect after a recount.

Meanwhile, the apparent governor-elect of Puerto Rico, Pedro Pierluisi, who is pro-statehood and a fellow Democrat, expressed his satisfaction with Biden's victory.

"American democracy triumphed once again by electing Joe Biden as President, a seasoned and committed public servant who will lead our Nation forward and unite the people for our causes," Pierluisi wrote. "In the name of the 3.2 million U.S. citizens in Puerto Rico, I want to express my most sincere congratulations and I will work closely with him and Vice President Kamala Harris for the benefit of all Puerto Ricans in their fight for progress and equality."